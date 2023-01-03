Sports world sends messages of support to Damar Hamlin following on-field cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) reacts to the injury of safety Damar Hamlin (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Messages of support for Damar Hamlin have been pouring in from around the world of sport following the Buffalo Bills safety's on-field collapse.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and fell onto his back moments after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday's NFL game. The 24-year-old remains in critical condition as of early Tuesday morning at a Cincinnati hospital.

