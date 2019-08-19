asuathletics.jpg

SIAC Announces 2019 Volleyball Preseason Awards

ATLANTA (August 19, 2019) – Middle blocker Kassandra Fairly of Spring Hill was selected as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Preseason Offensive Player of the Year along with teammate, Cassidi Sterrett, who was selected as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, announced Monday by the league office.

All votes are submitted by SIAC head volleyball coaches and sports information directors.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Kassandra Fairly, Middle Blocker

Spring Hill College

Fairly, a sophomore middle hitter led the SIAC and was ranked at No. 9 in Division II in hitting percentage averaging 3.13 kills per set. Last season, the Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. native collected several awards including SIAC Player and Freshman of the Year, SIAC Volleyball Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP), SHC Female Athlete of the Year, and Female Freshman of the Year. During her rookie season, she led the Badgers in kills (356) and blocks (67.0) and served as the heart of their offense as they look to replicate their undefeated conference season.

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Cassidi Sterrett, Libero/Defensive Specialist

Spring Hill College

Sterrett, a two-time Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honoree, begins her senior season with the Badgers after being named Libero of the Year during her junior campaign. The Lee’s Summit, Mo. native led the conference in digs with 590 digs on the season (5.09 per set). Sterrett garnered five Defensive Player of the Week honors last year and currently holds Spring Hill’s Division II-era career digs with a record 1,396 digs thus far in her career. The 5’7 libero was a member of the 2018-19 SIAC Commissioner's All-Academic Team and currently leads the Badger’s defense in digs (590).

Preseason Rankings

In the East Division, Albany State is anticipated to take the divisional crown with five first-place votes. Clark Atlanta was voted to finish second with two first-place votes ahead of Benedict at third. Paine is projected to finish fourth ahead of Fort Valley State and Savannah State who will make their debut as a new addition to the conference. 

In the West Division, defending SIAC Champions, Spring Hill was picked to top the western division with eight first place votes. With four votes, Kentucky State is predicted to finish second ahead of Tuskegee who was picked third. LeMoyne-Owen debuts at No. 4 in the rankings this year ahead of Central State and Lane. Miles is presumed to finish seventh and rounds out the division.

Preseason Rankings by Division

Eastern Division

Albany State (5)

Clark Atlanta (2)

Benedict

Paine

Fort Valley State

Savannah State

Western Division

Spring Hill (8)

Kentucky State (4)

Tuskegee

LeMoyne-Owen

Central State

Lane

Miles

*First place votes in parenthesis

2019 SIAC Preseason Volleyball Team

First Team

Robin Poole

Junior, Outside Hitter, Kentucky State

Aza Rae Underwood

Junior, Outside Hitter, Lane

V’Aira Harris

Senior, Outside Hitter, Benedict

Kassandra Fairly

Sophomore, Middle Blocker, Spring Hill

Kia Thomas

Junior, Middle Blocker, Clark Atlanta

Cassidi Sterrett

Senior, Libero, Spring Hill

Emmarose Neibert

Senior, Setter, Spring Hill

Second Team

Jannai Cheeks

Sophomore, Outside Hitter,Albany State

Taylor Hurst

Senior, Outside Hitter, Spring Hill

Jasmine Davis

Senior, Outside Hitter, LeMoyne-Owen

Bentley Odom

Junior, Middle Blocker, Spring Hill

Takeba Dowden

Junior, Middle Blocker, Tuskegee

Alliyah Williams

Sophomore, Libero, Kentucky State

Santana Lewis

Sophomore,Setter,Tuskegee

