SIAC Announces 2019 Volleyball Preseason Awards
ATLANTA (August 19, 2019) – Middle blocker Kassandra Fairly of Spring Hill was selected as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Preseason Offensive Player of the Year along with teammate, Cassidi Sterrett, who was selected as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, announced Monday by the league office.
All votes are submitted by SIAC head volleyball coaches and sports information directors.
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Kassandra Fairly, Middle Blocker
Spring Hill College
Fairly, a sophomore middle hitter led the SIAC and was ranked at No. 9 in Division II in hitting percentage averaging 3.13 kills per set. Last season, the Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. native collected several awards including SIAC Player and Freshman of the Year, SIAC Volleyball Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP), SHC Female Athlete of the Year, and Female Freshman of the Year. During her rookie season, she led the Badgers in kills (356) and blocks (67.0) and served as the heart of their offense as they look to replicate their undefeated conference season.
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Cassidi Sterrett, Libero/Defensive Specialist
Spring Hill College
Sterrett, a two-time Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honoree, begins her senior season with the Badgers after being named Libero of the Year during her junior campaign. The Lee’s Summit, Mo. native led the conference in digs with 590 digs on the season (5.09 per set). Sterrett garnered five Defensive Player of the Week honors last year and currently holds Spring Hill’s Division II-era career digs with a record 1,396 digs thus far in her career. The 5’7 libero was a member of the 2018-19 SIAC Commissioner's All-Academic Team and currently leads the Badger’s defense in digs (590).
Preseason Rankings
In the East Division, Albany State is anticipated to take the divisional crown with five first-place votes. Clark Atlanta was voted to finish second with two first-place votes ahead of Benedict at third. Paine is projected to finish fourth ahead of Fort Valley State and Savannah State who will make their debut as a new addition to the conference.
In the West Division, defending SIAC Champions, Spring Hill was picked to top the western division with eight first place votes. With four votes, Kentucky State is predicted to finish second ahead of Tuskegee who was picked third. LeMoyne-Owen debuts at No. 4 in the rankings this year ahead of Central State and Lane. Miles is presumed to finish seventh and rounds out the division.
Preseason Rankings by Division
Eastern Division
Albany State (5)
Clark Atlanta (2)
Benedict
Paine
Fort Valley State
Savannah State
Western Division
Spring Hill (8)
Kentucky State (4)
Tuskegee
LeMoyne-Owen
Central State
Lane
Miles
*First place votes in parenthesis
2019 SIAC Preseason Volleyball Team
First Team
Robin Poole
Junior, Outside Hitter, Kentucky State
Aza Rae Underwood
Junior, Outside Hitter, Lane
V’Aira Harris
Senior, Outside Hitter, Benedict
Kassandra Fairly
Sophomore, Middle Blocker, Spring Hill
Kia Thomas
Junior, Middle Blocker, Clark Atlanta
Cassidi Sterrett
Senior, Libero, Spring Hill
Emmarose Neibert
Senior, Setter, Spring Hill
Second Team
Jannai Cheeks
Sophomore, Outside Hitter,Albany State
Taylor Hurst
Senior, Outside Hitter, Spring Hill
Jasmine Davis
Senior, Outside Hitter, LeMoyne-Owen
Bentley Odom
Junior, Middle Blocker, Spring Hill
Takeba Dowden
Junior, Middle Blocker, Tuskegee
Alliyah Williams
Sophomore, Libero, Kentucky State
Santana Lewis
Sophomore,Setter,Tuskegee