GHSA - Boys
Terrell County 60 Drew Charter 51
GHSA Girls
Calhoun County 56 ECI 37
Turner County 60 Pelham 55
GISA Boys
Terrell Academy 76 Monssignor Donovan 51
Loganville Christian 56 Deerfield-Windsor 53
Brentwood 62 Westwood 59
Edmund Burke 65 Southwest Georgia 48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.