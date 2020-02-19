_DSC1818-2.jpg
Staff Photo: Joe Whitfield

GHSA - Boys

Terrell County 60 Drew Charter 51

GHSA Girls

Calhoun County 56 ECI 37

Turner County 60 Pelham 55

GISA Boys

Terrell Academy 76 Monssignor Donovan 51

Loganville Christian 56 Deerfield-Windsor 53

Brentwood 62 Westwood 59

Edmund Burke 65 Southwest Georgia 48

