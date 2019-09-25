BAINBRIDGE—The reigning state championship softball team from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will play an exhibition game at Bainbridge High School at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3.
Coach Jennifer Walls’ Golden Fillies will take on the Panhandle Heat travel ball team at 7 p.m. following the high school game between Bainbridge and Crisp County.
“We are thrilled to engage with the Bainbridge community and bring our softball program out to the high school campus,” Walls said. “We hope this is the first of many collaborations between the ABAC Tifton and the ABAC Bainbridge campuses.”
ABAC blitzed the 2019 state tournament field with a win over East Georgia and then recorded back-to-back victories over Georgia Military College, the tournament’s top seed. The Golden Fillies earned ABAC’s first trip to the national tournament since 2002. Walls’ team lost twice in the nationals in St. George, Utah to wind up with an overall record of 41-16.
Dr. Michael Kirkland, Executive Director of ABAC Bainbridge, welcomes the Fillies to Bainbridge, one of five instructional sites for the college. ABAC also offers classes in Tifton, Moultrie, Blakely, and Donalsonville.
“We are so pleased to be able to work with the Bainbridge High School leadership to make this event happen,” Kirkland said. “ABAC Bainbridge is always looking for ways to become an even more vital part of this community.”
Walls said former Bainbridge High School player Desire Beachem is a member of the Golden Fillies’ lineup this year and should see action against the Heat.
ABAC has won three national championships in softball in 1991, 1995, and 1996.