The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights (17-8) had no problem with visiting St. Anne Pacelli (2-14) Tuesday night, blowing them out 55-13 in the Class A Private state basketball playoffs.
The Lady Knights put more points on the board in the first quarter than Pacelli did the entire game, scoring 23 points in the first eight minutes. All of the Lady Knights got playing time and eight of them got in the scoring column.
The Lady Knights were led in scoring by Genevieve Lanier who scored 10 points, followed by Bailey Irvin and Murphy Ray who each scored nine.
Things will get much tougher in round two of the GHSA playoffs when Calvary Day of Savannah (17-3) comes to Albany Friday night at 6 p.m.
Dougherty and Monroe girls lose close games
Both Dougherty girls and Monroe girls lost close battles Tuesday night in the first round of the state basketball playoffs.
The Lady Trojans of Dougherty (10-9) fell 42-38 to the third-ranked Spalding Jaguars (18-3). The Lady Trojan defense impressed head coach Khadijah Ali, but the offense was not on point.
“We held a tough Spalding team to only 42 points. The problem was we only scored 38. We couldn’t buy a basket,” the coach said. “On nights like this you have to show up and play your best game. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that.”
While the Dougherty team and coaches are disappointed, they were a young team and will be ready to go again next season.
“Despite the loss, my staff and I are proud of our girls and what they managed to accomplish this season,” Ali said. “It didn’t end like we wanted it to, but it was an amazing ride. We’ll take a few days off to regroup and back to the lab we go.”
Monroe lost to Westside Macon 46-43.
Other area girls’ scores:
Calhoun County 64 Telfair County 32
Montgomery Co. 70 Terrell County 47
Terrell Academy 46 Edmund Burke 27
Southwest Georgia 56 Robert Toombs 14
