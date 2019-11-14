Both the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) and the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) begin the state playoffs Friday night and several area teams are ready to go including Monroe, Lee County, Terrell County, Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor. Mitchell County and Pelham will join the playoffs next week after receiving a first-round bye.
The Golden Tornadoes of Monroe (4-6) will trek across the state to Savannah to take on Benedictine (7-3) in the Class AAA playoffs. The Tornadoes are the no. 3 seed out of Region one while Benedictine is the no. 2 seed from their region. The Cadets of Benedictine got walloped 34-9 in their final game of the season against Jenkins, but Monroe head coach Charles Truitt still has a lot of respect for Benedictine.
“They are a really good football team,” Truitt said earlier this week. “They do a lot of different formations on offense and play really good defense. We will need our guys to be on their toes.”
Truitt said he does not have his team working on anything new, but just trying to improve on what they have been doing. The offense at Monroe got a significant boost in the final game of the season with the return of quarterback Jordan Edwards.
“Our offense looked good in that last game,” the coach said. “Having Jordan back makes a big difference for us. We have had a lot of injuries this year and have really had to have that ‘Next Man Up’ philosophy, but I am glad we have Jordan back in the offense.”
Last year the Golden Tornadoes hosted in the first round of the state playoffs but lost to Jackson at Hugh Mills Stadium in the middle of a driving rainstorm.
The third-ranked Lee County Trojans (9-1) will be hosting Greenbrier High School (2-8) in Leesburg after the Trojans knocked off Coffee last week to earn a third straight region championship. Head coach Dean Fabrizio is looking to make sure his team is not looking past Greenbrier and the Trojans are now focused on getting their third straight state championship.
“They are probably not the same type of competition we have the last few weeks,” Fabrizio said. “But they are coming down here with nothing to lose. They made the playoffs and I am sure they are excited about that opportunity. For us, we are glad to have the number one seed and be hosting at home.”
Fabrizio said this week his team is just focused on getting better.
“For the last couple of years, we have gotten better as we have gone through the playoffs, so I want to see us do that again,” Fabrizio said.
There will be lots of football going on in Dawson Friday night as both the Terrell County Greenwave and the Terrell Academy Eagles of the GISA won their right to host first round playoff games.
The Greenwave (7-3) finished as the 12th-rated team according the Class A power rankings and will host Warren County (6-4). The Screaming Devils of Warren County came in 21st in the power rankings.
The Terrell Academy Eagles (6-4) will be looking to make that playoff run again after getting to the state finals before losing last year. Robert Toombs Christian (3-7) will make the trip from Lyons up to Dawson.
Also, on the playoff slate Friday night will be the Deerfield-Windsor Knights. The Knights (5-5) will make the trip to Bethlehem, Ga. to take on the Bethlehem Christian Academy (1-9). Their only win of the year was a 65-0 win over Augusta Prep, but it was enough to get into the playoffs and host the first round.