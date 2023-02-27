Markelle Jones and the Dougherty Trojans will host Douglass of Atlanta Wednesday night at Dougherty High School while the Westover Patriots will enterteain McDonough at the same time at Westover High School.
It's get down to the nitty gritty as five area teams still have basketball on their schedules Wednesday with one being the top-ranked team (Deerfield-Windsor's Lady Knights) and two teams that will host the number one team in the class - Westover and Calhoun County. The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights, the Dougherty Trojans, the Westover Patriots, the Lee County Trojans, and the Calhoun County Cougars all still remain in their state playoff tournaments.
The top-ranked Deerfield-Windsor girls have won 20 consecutive games and are 25-1 on the year. The Lady Knights will face Lakeview Academy (17-12) from Gainesville, Ga. in Carrolton Wednesday at the University of West Georgia. Should the Lady Knights prevail, they will face one of their region opponents for the state championship Saturday at Mercer University in Macon. Tiftarea (18-5) will play Southland (23-4) in the other semi-final in Carrolton.
In Albany Wednesday night, the Dougherty Trojans (17-11) will host Frederick Douglass of Atlanta (15-13) on the Eastside at 6 p.m.
The Trojans have won 10 of their last 11 games after a slow start against some of the best teams in the state. Douglass is the number three team from Region 5 that includes top-ranked Sandy Creek and No. 4- ranked Cedar Grove.
"They are in a tough region and could have easily come out of that region as a number two seed," said Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant. "They are battle tested and it should be a good game. During this time of the year, the teams that are left are here for a reason," the coach said. "May the best-performing team that night win."
The Westover Patriots will play Wednesday at 6 p.m. also on the Westside of Albany as they host top-ranked McDonough (26-4). The Warhawks blew out Sonoraville 78-38 in the Sweet Sixteen. Westover eliminated McDonough in the final four last year, 42-39.
The Calhoun County Cougars (25-4), playing Class A Division II, will also play the state's top-ranked team. The Cougars will travel to Atlanta to take on Greenforest Christian (19-7). Ranked number one with seven losses, the Greenforest team has lost to 7A and 6A schools but no Class A schools.
Greenforest has two 7-foot seniors and a 6'10" sophomore on the bench. Greenforest beat Dougherty by almost 30 points and has also beaten McDonough.
The No.7-ranked Lee County Trojans (26-3) will also have their hands full Wednesday night as they travel to Roswell to take on Blessed Trinity (23-6).
"They are a high IQ team," said Lee County head coach Kirven Davis. "They have a dominant 6'9" player and the son of NBA player and Georgia Tech legend Matt Harpring. They are a solid team, a good three-point shooting team, and are very disciplined. It will be two contrasting styles of play."
The 6'9" dominant player is Brigham Rogers who plays power forward. He has committed to play college basketball at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. The other play Davis mention is sophomore guard Ty Harpring. Harpring is a 6'2" shooting guard for the Titans. His father was the 15th pick in the NBA draft in 1998.