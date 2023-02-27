Wednesday Night Playoffs

Markelle Jones and the Dougherty Trojans will host Douglass of Atlanta Wednesday night at Dougherty High School while the Westover Patriots will enterteain McDonough at the same time at Westover High School.

 Joe Whitfield

It's get down to the nitty gritty as five area teams still have basketball on their schedules Wednesday with one being the top-ranked team (Deerfield-Windsor's Lady Knights) and two teams that will host the number one team in the class - Westover and Calhoun County. The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights, the Dougherty Trojans, the Westover Patriots, the Lee County Trojans, and the Calhoun County Cougars all still remain in their state playoff tournaments.

The top-ranked Deerfield-Windsor girls have won 20 consecutive games and are 25-1 on the year. The Lady Knights will face Lakeview Academy (17-12) from Gainesville, Ga. in Carrolton Wednesday at the University of West Georgia. Should the Lady Knights prevail, they will face one of their region opponents for the state championship Saturday at Mercer University in Macon. Tiftarea (18-5) will play Southland (23-4) in the other semi-final in Carrolton.

