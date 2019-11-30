With the elimination of the Lee County Trojans and the Mitchell County Eagles, the Pelham Hornets are now the only Albany-area team that remains in the high school football picture, but there are several teams close by that remain in the hunt for the state title. The Hornets (11-1) will travel to Marion County (10-2) next Friday night for the semi-final round of the Class A state playoffs. A win will send the Hornets to Atlanta to take on the winner of Irwin County vs. Clinch County.
Going into Friday night’s games, Lee County and three other region 1 teams were in the Elite Eight of Class 6A, but it was not a good night for region one. All four teams lost after making it to the Elite Eight so for the first time in four years the state champion in 6A will not come from region one. Valdosta lost Friday night to Richmond Hill 16-14, Houston County lost to Harrison 28-7 and Coffee fell to Allatoona 24-0. In the 6A semi-finals, top-ranked Dacula will take on second-ranked Harrison while Allatoona will face Richmond Hill.
Lowndes is the only South Georgia team remaining in Class 7A. The Vikings knocked off Grayson 28-20 Friday night to advance to the semifinal round. Lowndes will face North Gwinnett next Friday night while Marietta and Parkview will play the other semifinal game.
The Crisp County Cougars are still battling in Class AAA after beating Jefferson 22-20 Friday night. The Cougars will take on Jenkins Friday night in the semifinal round. Greater Atlanta Christian and Cedar Grove will play in the other final four match up.
The Thomasville Bulldogs (8-4) are in the semifinals next week against Dublin after beating Rabun County 38-24. Brooks County and Callaway will play in the other semifinal matchup which could lead to a Class AA final with two teams from region one who have a fierce football rivalry.