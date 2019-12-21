Last year the Deerfield-Windsor Knights (5-6) took Monroe to the brink of defeat in their first ever showing at the U-Save It Classic, but Friday’s matchup against Statesboro (5-5) did not turn out that way. Coach Bill Cefaratti’s young Knights were out-manned as they beat Deerfield-Windsor 70-34.
The taller, faster Blue Devils used full court pressure to create turnovers that led to easy points and when the Knights did get past the press, they were unable to score effectively in the paint because of the size difference. That means most of the shots for Deerfield Windsor came from outside, away from the basket which is more challenging. The Blue Devils built a big early lead and never trailed. They kept full court pressure on throughout and played starters until midway through the fourth.
Jordan Moser led the Knights with 14 points, hitting four three-pointers – two in the first and two in the fourth. Sophomore Andrew Sceals added eight points with two three-pointers.
The Knights were scheduled to face Wayne County Saturday night in the U-Save It Classic and then will travel to Phenix City for Glenwood’s Border Wars tournament after Christmas.
A photo gallery from Day 2 of the U-Save It Classic will be posted on albanyherald.com.