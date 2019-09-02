Joey Strickland sank a hole in one of the 11th hole at the Flint River Municipal Golf Course Friday in Albany. He was golfing with Michael Simpson and Michael Cannady. The hole was 108 yards long and he used a white tee and and a #4 hybrid club to make the shot.
Strickland sinks hole in one
Joe Whitfield
