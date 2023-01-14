Strong fourth quarter gives Tift County girls win over Lee County

Lee County senior Jarnyria Maddox (22) shoots for two points during the third quarter of Saturday night's game against Tift County in Leesburg. Maddox scored 10 points but the Lady Blue Devils of Tift County ran away with the win in the final quarter.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG - Tift County's Lady Blue Devils held the Lady Trojans of Lee County to just four fourth-quarter points Saturday night and defeated the Lady Trojans 58-40 at Lee County High School. The win improves Tift County's record to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the region where they are second behind Veterans. Lee County is now 7-9 overall and fourth in the region at 1-2.

Tift County led almost the entire game but the Lady Trojans stayed close until the fourth quarter when nothing went the Lady Trojans' way.  After Tift County jumped out to a 14-7 first-quarter lead, Lee County tied the game 21-21 in the second quarter after Trojan point guard Kennedy Snead stole the ball and scored lay-ups on two consecutive plays.  Tift County scored a free throw later to lead 22-21 going into the break.

