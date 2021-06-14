ALBANY — Summer league basketball continues this week with more teams competing in a two-day event that will include 15 different schools at three different locations in Albany.
Games are taking place at Monroe, Dougherty and Westover with games starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday's games will feature Monroe playing three times — against Chattahoochee County, Early County and Lowndes. Dougherty will face Lowndes and Thomasville, while Westover will play Tift and Colquitt.
This past week the 15 teams competed in three different locations in Lee County — Lee County High School, Lee Middle School West and the Ninth Grade Campus. After competing in Leesburg, some of the teams then left and spent the weekend at a camp at Florida State University in Tallahassee.
"We went 7-1 this weekend at the FSU Team Camp," said Lee County head coach Kirven Davis. "Our guys are learning to compete and play for each other. The competition level was high and the styles of play varied all weekend. It was a great overall experience for my team."
In one of the games played last week, Davis' team fell behind early to Mitchell County, but fought back and came from behind to win 43-38. It also beat Taylor County 51-48 in a see-saw battle that was back and forth all game.
Monroe coach Michael Hoffpauir is also seeing his team getting more comfortable. The Tornadoes fell behind early to Tift County but then went on a 19-3 run to take a 31-20 lead at the half. The Blue Devils pulled to within two with a run of their own to begin the second half, but the Tornadoes turned on the defense again with another 19-2 run and won 57-33. On Thursday, the Golden Tornadoes built a 14-2 lead against Americus-Sumter with a defense led by Cedric Johnson and Andrico Jackson. The Panthers responded in the second half and closed the gap late, but Monroe held on for a 51-47 lead. The Tornadoes also knocked off Turner County by a 54-40 score.
"Last week was a good week for us," Hoffpauir said. "We had the opportunity to get some games in and get some experience for our basketball team. At the Florida State camp over the weekend, I felt like our young guys grew up a lot. They got an opportunity to play and showed that they can compete on the varsity level. Domonik Henderson, Cedric Johnson, Brandon Washington, Boss Diallo and Andrico Jackson will anchor this team with strength and experience so I am really pushing my young players to improve so they can help the team be successful. I'm really excited about this team."
The Dougherty Trojans also knocked off Tift County 41-37. The Trojans led 23-22 at the half, but Tift scored first in the second half. The Trojans responded with a run that gave them an eight point lead as they used a quick defense that kept the Blue Devils out of the paint and forced them to shoot outside shots. Tift hit a couple of threes over that defense that closed the gap to 39-37 with about a minute remaining. The Trojans had trouble at the free throw line, but nailed two crucial free throws with only seconds remaining to secure the win.
Dougherty head coach Bakari Bryant is also seeing a bright future for the Trojans.
"There is a lot of talent in this state," Bryant said. "And in order for you to be recognized as one of the greats first you have to be honest with yourself and embrace the grain that goes with success. I am excited. Great things are about to happen at the Empire."
All three of Albany's public high schools play in the same region, 1-AAAA, and all three were in the Elite Eight of the state playoffs this season. Watching the tenacity and the determination in summer practice games indicates basketball season in Albany will be something to watch.
