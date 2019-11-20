The Albany area is loaded with basketball talent, so selecting the Super Seven was no easy task — maybe it should be the Super 16. While some of the area’s best basketball players won’t be in today’s Super Seven, here are the ones who are:
Rod Jones, Dougherty, senior, 6’ guard: Jones is a three-point threat from just about anywhere inside the half court line, but may be even more dangerous with his defensive skills where he can steal the ball and race to the hoop with the best of them.
Marius Ellis, Monroe, junior, 6’4” forward: Ellis is among the most athletic basketball players around. Even when teams put their best defensive players on him, Ellis frequently gets loose and finds a way to put the ball into the basket. His ability to slam the ball in different fashions brings the crowd to its feet on a regular basis.
Isaac Abidde, Westover, junior, 6’8” forward: Abidde might be the tallest player in the Albany area this year, but he is much more than an effective inside player. Abidde can shoot from all over the floor and nails his jump shot regularly. Teams that lay off him when he is outside the arc will regret that decision.
Tykevious Curry, Calhoun County, junior, 6’1 forward: Curry led his team to a state championship last year as a sophomore. He can beat his opponents to the basket with his speed or he can stop and drain a three just about anywhere outside the arc.
Jahmad Wiley, Calhoun County, senior, 6’ point guard: Wiley may not get as much notice as some of the other players that have come out of Calhoun County in recent years, but Wiley runs the Calhoun County offense as well as anyone. He gets the ball down the court and into the lane quickly and often ends up on the foul line because he is quicker than most of his defenders.
Derrick Harris, Jr., Mitchell County, junior 6’1” guard: Harris led the scoring and the ball handling at Westwood last season but has transferred to Mitchell County this season. Harris will give the Eagles a better shot in Region 1A where Calhoun County, Terrell County and Pelham are usually the top three.
Zaibrion Drye, Deerfield-Windsor, senior, 6’1” wing: Drye was surrounded with excellent basketball players such as Shamir Wingfield and Ronald Bates, but Drye still stood out as a scoring threat and played excellent defense for the Knights. This year he won’t have Wingfield or Bates and will be the only senior on the team, so he will definitely need to use all of his skills for the Knights.
Plus One:
Dominik Henderson, Monroe, sophomore, 6’4” guard: Henderson was an all-state performer for the Golden Tornadoes as a freshman and will continue to shine on the court this season. He is quick, athletic, and can slam one through or stop and drain a three when he needs to.