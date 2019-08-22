Shortstop Dansby Swanson, who hasn't played in a game in about a month because of a bruised heel, is scheduled to begin a rehabilitation assignment with the Braves' minor-league team in Rome on Thursday.
He'll be followed there Friday by infielder/outfielder Austin Riley, who also will begin a rehab assignment after he was sidelined for two weeks with a partially torn knee ligament.
The Rome Braves play at home through the weekend.
Swanson will serve as Single-A Rome's designated hitter Thursday and will play in the field the following day, Braves manager Brian Snitker said. It's not clear how many rehab games Swanson will play before rejoining the Braves' active roster.
"It shouldn't take him that long," Snitker said. "He'll DH and then play seven (innings) and then play nine and see where he's at."
Riley will DH at Rome on Friday, Snitker said.