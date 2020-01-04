D'Andre Swift, who put together back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2018 and 2019, is leaving Georgia for the NFL.
The junior, who is drawing some first round projections, announced Friday that he's giving up his final college season.
The expected move comes two days after Georgia ended the season with a Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.
Swift saw limited snaps in both that game and the SEC championship game loss to LSU due to a left shoulder injury but the 5-foot-8, 215-pound Philadelphia native posted nine 100-yard rushing games as a Bulldog.
Swift's 2,884 career rushing yards ranks seventh all-time in program history. He is one of only five Georgia players ever to have two 1,000-yard rushing seasons. His 6.56 yards per carry average is the best ever for a Bulldog running back.
"My family and I have spent a considerable amount of time determining what's best for me," Swift posted on his Twitter account," I will be forgoing my senior year and I'm excited for what the future holds. I'll always be a Bulldog!"
SE7EN ERA pic.twitter.com/a3J1KmQzCM
-- SWIFT7 (@DAndreSwift) January 3, 2020
Swift joins offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson in Georgia underclassmen declaring for the draft. Quarterback Jake Fromm, safety Richard LeCounte and others have yet to reveal their decisions.
Swift rushed for 1,218 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries this season and was fourth on the team with 24 catches for 216 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and finished with 20 career rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns.
Georgia loses its top two rushers in Swift and Brian Herrien, but former five-star Zamir White will be two seasons removed from his second torn ACL injury in 2020.
White had his best game as a Bulldog in the Sugar Bowl, rushing for 92 yards on 18 carries. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry as a redshirt freshman, rushing for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Rising junior James Cook (188 yards and 2 TDs on 31 carries) and rising sophomore Kenny McIntosh (174 and 2 TDs on 25 carries) also return and the Bulldogs again will bring in high-end talent at the position.
Four-star running back Kendall Milton is an early enrollee who will practice in the spring and Zach Evans from Houston, the nation's No. 1 running back prospect, may have already signed with Georgia.
The Bulldogs were considered to be his destination, but he delayed announcing his choice at the Under Armour All-American game Thursday night, leaving some mystery of how that unfolds.
