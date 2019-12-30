NEW ORLEANS -- D'Andre Swift may have played his last game for Georgia. The star running back could also still carry the ball for the Bulldogs Wednesday night in the Sugar Bowl.
Swift is practicing this week with an injured left shoulder he says still is not 100 percent but he didn't think would require surgery.
A player who is drawing some NFL first round projections would like to be able to perform like he's accustomed to when and if he takes the field in the Superdome against Baylor.
"I want to go out there being able to put my best foot forward, which I'm trying to do," Swift said Sunday morning. "I've definitely got to be smart about the decision. Don't want to make it worse. It's football. You don't know how many opportunities you have to play the game of football and I love the game of football. If I'm able to go, I'm going to go."
Swift acknowledged that if this was a playoff game, there would be less question about if he would play.
The Philadelphia native said the shoulder has bothered him this season. He still has rushed for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns. After leaving the Georgia Tech game injured, he rushed for just 13 yards on two carries and had 3 catches for 18 yards in the blowout loss to LSU in the SEC championship game.
"I know how bad my shoulder was hurting," he said, "everybody else doesn't know. They just see you out there and expect you to do everything normal. I just tried to do what I could."
Swift is widely expected to declare for the NFL draft, but the junior said he's unsure about his decision.
That's a common public response. A year ago, underclassmen Mecole Hardman, Riley Ridley, Isaac Nauta and Elijah Holyfield had similar responses before announcing days after the Sugar Bowl loss to Texas they were entering the draft.
Offensive coordinator James Coley said Swift is working and practicing hard to try to play.
"We're all supporting him through this because it's tough," Coley said. "He really--in his heart--he's a part of this team. He's a leader. He's one of our leaders. If he is unable to go, we've got a good stable running backs there. James Cook and Zamir White and Kenny McIntosh have all practiced really hard and embraced the role of "I'm the next guy in."
That's the first real confirmation that Brian Herrien, the team's second leading rusher, has played his last game. The senior didn't make the trip for undisclosed reasons.
Swift is the No. 1 rated running back by ESPN's Mel Kiper for the 2020 draft and the No. 17 overall prospect by Matt Miller of Bleacher Report.
Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is a top 15 projected overall pick and joined tackle Isaiah Wilson in bypassing the Sugar Bowl after declaring for the draft.
"I'm not the person who is going to try to sit out," Swift said. "If I have an opportunity to go out there with by brothers and do what I love to do, I'm going to try to do that to the best of my ability I can."
Quarterback Jake Fromm said Swift's decision to make the Sugar Bowl trip "says a lot about him and his character and how much this team means to him."
He took in the NBA New Orleans Pelicans game with his teammates on Saturday night but left early to go watch the Ohio State-Clemson playoff game.
"I would regret not trying to play and not being around my guys," Swift said. "What would I be doing if I wasn't here? Just sitting back getting treatment watching the team play on TV? I'd rather be here."