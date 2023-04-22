ATHENS, Ga. – Taniyah Thompson, a first-team All-American Athletic Conference guard at East Carolina who played her senior season at Penn State, will transfer to join the Georgia women’s basketball team, head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson announced Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 guard played in 30 of 31 games last year, averaging 7.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest. She totaled 1,189 points, 230 rebounds, 120 steals and 81 assists in three seasons at East Carolina.
Thompson will be a fifth-year senior for the Lady Bulldogs during the 2023-24 campaign.
The Hamden, Connecticut, native was a McDonald’s All-America nominee and two-time first-team all-state selection at Hamden High School. She made an immediate impact for the Pirates as a unanimous AAC All-Freshman Team selection — only the second player in school history to earn that distinction.
As a junior, she ranked second in the AAC in scoring with her 18.5 ppg, including nearly 20 points per contest against conference opponents. She earned conference Player of the Week honors twice, was the AAC’s Most Improved Player and landed on the first-team list.
Thompson then transferred to Penn State for her senior season, where she collected 10 double-figure scoring games, knocking in 44 percent from the field. She scored a season-high 27 points against Wisconsin, just below her career-high 31.
She is the second signee of Georgia’s 2023 signing class, joining incoming freshman Miyah Verse. Verse, a native of Peoria, Arizona, is a four-star prospect and on ESPN’s Super 60 as one of the top players in the nation.