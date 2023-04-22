ATHENS, Ga. – Taniyah Thompson, a first-team All-American Athletic Conference guard at East Carolina who played her senior season at Penn State, will transfer to join the Georgia women’s basketball team, head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson announced Saturday.

The 5-foot-11 guard played in 30 of 31 games last year, averaging 7.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest. She totaled 1,189 points, 230 rebounds, 120 steals and 81 assists in three seasons at East Carolina.

