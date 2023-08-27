BUDAPEST --- After Matthew Boling ran a leg on the Team USA 4x400-meter relay that had the fastest qualifying time, America earned gold in the event’s final round as the World Athletics Championships wrapped up in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.

Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson and Rai Benjamin edged France by more than a second with a world leading 2:57.31 to win the 4x400m relay world title. Boling teamed with Trevor Bassitt, Christopher Bailey and Robinson to run a 2:58.47 to have the fastest qualifying time on Saturday.

