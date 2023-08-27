Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia ...INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR IMPACTS FROM IDALIA WITH A HURRICANE WATCH AND A STORM SURGE WATCH ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE FLORIDA BIG BEND... NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch have been issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Watch and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette * STORM INFORMATION: - About 690 miles south of Panama City or about 660 miles south of Apalachicola - 20.1N 85.5W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 40 degrees at 3 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Idalia continues moving slowly north toward the Yucatan Channel with maximum sustained winds near 40 mph. Strengthening is forecast, and Idalia is expected to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday, and additional strengthening is likely while Idalia approaches the northeastern Gulf coast. Idalia will bring a number of impacts to the tri-state region beginning as early as Tuesday morning, including the potential of life threatening storm surge in Apalachee Bay, the potential for hurricane force winds in the southeast Florida Big Bend, flooding from heavy rainfall, and dangerous rip currents along the gulf beaches. A storm surge watch has been issued for the possibility of life threatening inundation from rising water moving inland for much of Apalachee Bay, from Indian Pass to the Suwanee River. Storm surge inundation above normally dry ground could reach the following heights, if the peak surge occurs with high tide: 2 to 4 feet from Indian Pass to the Ochlockonee River, 4 to 7 feet from the Ochlockonee River to the Aucilla River, and 7 to 11 feet from the Aucilla River to the Suwanee River. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast, where the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. A hurricane watch is in effect from Indian Pass to the Suwanee River, including inland portions of Taylor, Lafayette, and Dixie Counties. Tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as Tuesday morning along the coast, but are most likely by Tuesday evening, followed by the potential for hurricane conditions within the hurricane watch area. Wind impacts are possible further inland into the Florida Big Bend, leading to downed trees and powerlines, with prolonged power outages possible. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest along and east of Idalia's track, especially in the Florida Big Bend, where 4 to 8 inches of rain will be possible, along with isolated higher amounts. This could lead to flash flooding. The storm should be moving fast enough to preclude river flooding at this time. Meanwhile along the beaches, building surf and dangerous rip currents are likely by Monday Night. Residents in the tri-state area and especially closer to the Florida Big Bend coast should complete preparations for Idalia by Monday evening. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Prepare for life-threatening surge having possible devastating impacts across portions of Taylor and Dixie Counties. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Also, prepare for life-threatening surge having possible significant to extensive impacts across portions of Wakulla and Jefferson Counties. Also, prepare for locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across portions of Franklin and Gulf Counties. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across the coastal Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Also, prepare for dangerous wind having possible limited to significant impacts across inland portions of the Florida Big Bend. * FLOODING RAIN: Prepare for dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across portions of southeast Alabama, Southwest Georgia, the Florida Big Bend, and eastern Florida Panhandle. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the southeast Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the Gulf of Mexico or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 11 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.