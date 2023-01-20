ALBANY - Game officials called a technical foul on Shaw High School basketball coach Carlton Dickey for being on the court after Westover's Anthony Milton drove to the basket and scored with 4.4 seconds left to tie Friday night's game 59-59 at the Boston Garden at Westover High School. That gave Milton three free throws and Westover also got possession. Milton swished all three and after all was said and done, the Patriots took home a 64-60 win over the Raiders, putting the Patriots in sole possession of second place in Region 1-AAAA behind Bainbridge.

Westover began the scoring with an alley-oop slam dunk by Traevion Wheeler but the game was close throughout. The Raiders were able to match Westover's speed and their zone defense with quick hands and quick responses kept the Patriots from getting the ball inside to Wheeler and it also kept guards Kavon Johnson and Kemari Leverette from being able to drive to the basket successfully.

