Westover's Anthony Milton (5) sank three free throws after being fouled on a drive to the basket with 4.4 seconds remaining to help Westover beat Shaw 64-60 Friday night in Albany. Milton's basket and foul caused Shaw's coach to come to the floor and be called for a technical foul, giving Milton three free throws and Westover possession.
Westover's Jada Landers (15) shoots over a defender from Shaw High School during Friday night's game at Westover High School in Albany. Landers and the No.9-ranked Lady Patriots won big, 73-31. The Lady Patriots are now 13-4 on the year and second in the region behind seventh-ranked Hardaway.
Westover's Anthony Milton (5) sank three free throws after being fouled on a drive to the basket with 4.4 seconds remaining to help Westover beat Shaw 64-60 Friday night in Albany. Milton's basket and foul caused Shaw's coach to come to the floor and be called for a technical foul, giving Milton three free throws and Westover possession.
Westover's Jada Landers (15) shoots over a defender from Shaw High School during Friday night's game at Westover High School in Albany. Landers and the No.9-ranked Lady Patriots won big, 73-31. The Lady Patriots are now 13-4 on the year and second in the region behind seventh-ranked Hardaway.
ALBANY - Game officials called a technical foul on Shaw High School basketball coach Carlton Dickey for being on the court after Westover's Anthony Milton drove to the basket and scored with 4.4 seconds left to tie Friday night's game 59-59 at the Boston Garden at Westover High School. That gave Milton three free throws and Westover also got possession. Milton swished all three and after all was said and done, the Patriots took home a 64-60 win over the Raiders, putting the Patriots in sole possession of second place in Region 1-AAAA behind Bainbridge.
Westover began the scoring with an alley-oop slam dunk by Traevion Wheeler but the game was close throughout. The Raiders were able to match Westover's speed and their zone defense with quick hands and quick responses kept the Patriots from getting the ball inside to Wheeler and it also kept guards Kavon Johnson and Kemari Leverette from being able to drive to the basket successfully.
Early in the game Westover's threes weren't falling consistently and the two teams were tied 30-30 at the half. The Raiders put together a 7-1 start in the third quarter to lead 37-31 but by the end of the quarter, the Patriots only tried 42-41.
While the Raiders kept their tight zone defense and made shots to stay in the contest, Johnson got hot from the outside and hit three straight three-point shots. With the game tied 57-57, Shaw called time out with 32 seconds left to play to set up a play to go for the win. Shaw's Jesiah Williams scored moments later to give the Raiders a 59-57 lead before Westover went on one last possession and Milton scored to tie 59-59.
Milton led the scoring for the Patriots with 18 points, Johnson scored 16, Leverrette finished with nine, and Tracy Williams added eight.
Dorean Heard scored 24 to lead the Raiders and Zack Denson hit four three-pointers for 12 points.
The win puts the No. 9-ranked Patriot record at 13-5 overall and 3-1 in the region. Shaw fell to 7-14 and 2-2 in the region.
The No. 9-ranked Lady Patriots opened the night at Westover's Boston Garden with a big 73-31 win over the Lady Raiders. Westover's speed and their full-court pressure defense were too much for the Raiders. The Lady Patriots led 37-10 at the half and stretched the lead to 51-12 with five minutes left in the third quarter.
Lundyn Walker led Westover with 23 points, LaDaja Caldwell scored 18, and Jada Landers added 14.
Bainbridge will be at Westover next Friday night for another important region battle. The Bainbridge boys are 19-1 and ranked fourth in the state. They defeated Westover in Bainbridge 54-50 earlier in January.