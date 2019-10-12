The Terrell Academy Eagles scored almost at will Friday night building a 28-0 first quarter lead that led to a 49-12 homecoming win over Piedmont Academy in Dawson.
The Eagles scored on the first play from scrimmage when quarterback Blaine Grace threw to Jackson Jenkins who raced down the field for a 92-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles got a turnover from the Cougars, and less than a minute later, Grace connected with Landon Torbert for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Quintard Wright added another Eagle touchdown on the next possession, a 55-yard run through the Cougar defense. And to end the scoring in the first quarter, Grace hit Cameron Jones for a 77-yard touchdown pass. Ian Kelly hit all four PAT kicks for the Eagles. After leading 28-0 in the first quarter, Terrell put up two more touchdowns in the second quarter to build a 42-6 lead at the half.
The Cougars scored in the first half thanks to a couple of mistakes by the Eagles. Piedmont quarterback Chris Pittman scored on a seven-yard run around the right side with seven minutes left to play after the Cougars got a first and goal thanks to a pass interference call. The Cougars had gotten possession of the ball because of an interception.
Mistakes like the interception were the only thing that stopped the Cougars. After the Cougars scored, it took just two plays for the Eagles to get into the end zone again. Terrell had the ball at the 40 after the kick-off return and Wright took the hand off from Grace and raced past the Cougar defense down to the five-yard line. Grace blasted through the defense on the next play for the touchdown.
The Eagles drove to the end zone one more time before the half behind strong runs from senior Cole Lewis. The Eagles had a hiccup on the drive when the snap soared over the head of Grace and the Eagles lost 20 yards, but a play later Grace connected with Jones for a 40-yard pass for another score.
The Eagles are now 4-3 on the season and will host Calvary Christian at Terrell Academy next Friday.
Deerfield Windsor 6 Loganville Christian 3
The Deerfield Windsor Knights survived eight turnovers Friday night in Loganville and then scored in the third overtime to beat Loganville Christian 6-3. Quarterback Parker Jones scored from one yard out to give the Knights the win. Head Coach Allen Lowe said the defense played strong all night to lead the Knights to the win.
The Knights will begin region play next week when they travel to Brookwood to face the Warriors Friday night.
Pelham 83 Stewart County 6
Pelham junior quarterback Brantley Shiver threw five passes, four of them went for touchdowns as the Hornets blasted Stewart County 83-6 in Pelham, Friday night. The Hornets led 71-6 at the half.
The Hornets will host Chattahoochee County in Pelham Friday night.