The Terrell Academy Varsity archery team dominated the GISA state tournament recently in Statesboro and brought home the state championship for the second year in a row. Terrell Academy’s Kate Douglas and Chandler Bartlett also brought home top honors and six from Terrell Academy were named All-State.
The Terrell Academy Team scored a 3331 out of a possible 3600 competing in both 3-D and Bullseye disciplines. The results were:
Bullseye/3-D/total
Chandler Bartlett 293/285/578*
Brandon Balckom 286/279/565*
Kate Douglas 286/279/561*
Grayson Whitaker 280/279/559*
Bailey Harvey 280/251/531*
Kayla Barnes 262/256/518*
Sarah Archie 246/212/458
Olivia Young 238/213/451
Madison Williams 223/224/447
* top six for team score
Terrell Academy ran the board at the awards podium and took the top three honors in the male division – both Bullseye and 3-D disciplines:
1st Chandler Bartlett
2nd Brandon Balckom
3rd Grayson Whitaker
Terrell Academy took 1st and 2nd in Female Bullseye discipline:
1st Kate Douglas
2nd Bailey Harvey
Terrell Academy swept top 3 honors in female 3-D
1st Kate Douglas
2nd Kayla Barnes
3rd Bailey Harvey
Terrell Academy recorded highest overall scores:
1st Male Chandler Bartlett
1st Female Kate Douglas
Terrell Academy took 6 of the 10 All State awards:
1st Chandler Bartlett
2nd Brandon Balckom
3rd Kate Douglas
4th Grayson Whitaker
6th Bailey Harvey
10th Kayla Barnes
Terrell Academy Archery middle school team also competed in the competition and brought home to state runner-up trophy. The middle school team members were:
Jack Douglas 249*
Daniel Smith 246*
Abigale Clark 245*
Michael Rogers 244*
Mathew Harrell 238
Baylin Lillis 231
Taylor Powell 221
Olivia Davis
Sunny Lash
Emilee Andre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.