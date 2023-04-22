Terrell Academy wins big over Miller County

Terrell Academy second baseman Daylor Drawdy tags out Miller County's JP Powell on a stolen base attempt during the third inning of Thursday's game. Powell hit a line drive single to center and tried to steal on the second pitch but Terrell Academy catcher Gavin Lacey threw a perfect strike to get Powell out.

CHULA, Ga. - The Terrell Academy Eagles won their fourth game in a row Friday with a seventh-inning run scored by Harrison Dozier to come from behind and beat Tiftarea  10-9 and move into fourth in Region 3-AAA with two games remaining on the regular season schedule. 

With the score tied 9-9 heading into the seventh, Dozier walked to start the inning and then went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Gavin Lacey. David Kile then smacked a hard ground ball to second which was mishandled and the speedy Soazier raced home for the winning run.

