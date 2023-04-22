Terrell Academy second baseman Daylor Drawdy tags out Miller County's JP Powell on a stolen base attempt during the third inning of Thursday's game. Powell hit a line drive single to center and tried to steal on the second pitch but Terrell Academy catcher Gavin Lacey threw a perfect strike to get Powell out.
CHULA, Ga. - The Terrell Academy Eagles won their fourth game in a row Friday with a seventh-inning run scored by Harrison Dozier to come from behind and beat Tiftarea 10-9 and move into fourth in Region 3-AAA with two games remaining on the regular season schedule.
With the score tied 9-9 heading into the seventh, Dozier walked to start the inning and then went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Gavin Lacey. David Kile then smacked a hard ground ball to second which was mishandled and the speedy Soazier raced home for the winning run.
The Panthers built an 8-3 lead after scoring five runs in the fourth inning. The Eagles responded with four runs in the fifth, two more in the sixth, and the winning run in the seventh.
In the fourth, Daylor Drawdy walked to start the inning before Dozier Swain belted a two-run homer. Kade Mulliford followed with a walk and Kyle Hall entered to pinch run. One out later Hall scored on a single to center from Quindon Wright, while Wright took second on 'the throw John Mark Irvin singled to right to score Wright to close the gap to just 8-7, Tiftarea.
Tiftarea brought in a new pitcher for the fifth but Drawdy opened the inning with a single again. Two outs later Jay Austin walked before Wright smacked a triple with a line drive to right that scored Drawdy and Austin. That gave the Eagles a 9-8 but the Panthers tied the game 9-9 in the bottom of the inning.
Trevor Shipley started the game on the mound for the Eagles and pitched three and one-third innings. He gave up four hits and six runs - only three of which were earned. He walked five and struck out one. Lacey pitched the final three and two-thirds innings to earn the win on the mound. He allowed five hits and three earned runs. He walked five and struck out seven.
Wright led the Eagles at the plate with three hits and three runs batted in. Drawdy, Mulliford and Irvin each had two hit.
Thursday's game was less dramatic as Kile hit two home runs and allowed just four hits as the Eagles needed just three innings to win a 17-2 win over the Mitchell County Pirates.
The Pirates jumped on Kile in the first inning when freshman first baseman Thomas Cook hit a two-run homer to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead with just the third batter to come to the plate.
The Eagles responded in the bottom of the first when Lacey started the inning with a walk and Kile followed with a shot over the left field fence to tie the game 2-2.
Drawdy followed with a triple to right and then scored on a fielder's choice grounder hit by Mulliford.
The Eagles added three runs in the second on four singles, a batter hit by a pitch, and an error. Lacey, Kile, Dozier Swain, and Mulliford all singled in the inning.
The Pirates brought in a new pitcher to begin the third inning and the Eagles bats enjoyed it. Eleven batters went to the plate before the Pirates were able to record one out.
Irvin singled, Dozier singled, Lacey singled again and batted in one run before Kile smacked another home run over the left field fence to make the score 11-2.
Drawdy singled to right before Swain was hit by a pitch. Mulliford knocked in a run with a single to right and then Austin singled to center. Quindon Wright was then hit by a pitch and then a Miller County error allowed another run to score to make it 14-2.
Dozier singled again to knock in another run and Lacey followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Wright and finally get one out in the inning. Jack Douglas followed with a walk and Drawdy singled to right to score another run and end the game.
The Eagles will play in Camilla Monday at Westwood and close the regular season Wednesday at home against Citizens Christian.