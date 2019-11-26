After a long day of basketball to open the Terrell Academy Tip-off tournament, the Terrell Academy Eagles boys’ team got to close the night and put on a show. And put on a show they did. Citizens Christian Academy of Douglas was the victim as the Eagles won 67-46, but it wasn’t that close.
Sophomore Nick Chambless and senior Ross West each drilled two three-pointers and the Eagles quickly built a 16-2 lead. The Eagles were up 26-5 at the end of the first quarter and 42-10 at the half.
While Chambless and West had the highlights early on, those highlights didn’t stop. Cameron Johnson batted away a couple of shots underneath for the Eagles and then senior Garrett Sloan slammed home two points on a fast break to bring Eagles fans to their feet.
Leading 58-23 after three quarters, Terrell Academy coach Robert Bryant gave the fourth quarter to his youngest players. They had moments as well, but it was Mack Swails of Citizens Christian who stole the show in the fourth quarter. With Terrell’s starters on the bench, Swails drained five three-pointers in the final period to bring the Patriots back to respectable standing.
11 different Eagle players got into the scoring column but Chambless led the scoring for Terrell Academy with 13 points and Johnson followed with 10. West added nine points and Sloan scored eight.
The Eagles were scheduled to face Glenwood Tuesday night to close the tip-off tournament and then begin the regular season at Brookwood in Thomasville on December 3.
A photo gallery from Monday night’s game will be on albanyherald.com soon.