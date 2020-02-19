The Terrell Academy Eagles (19-5) will be traveling to Macon Saturday to play in the Elite Eight of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AA state tournament after breezing past Monsignor Donovan Catholic 76-51 Wednesday night in Dawson. Things will get much tougher in the next round as the Eagles will face Memorial Day School of Savannah (22-6) who won the first game played Wednesday at Terrell Academy.
The Eagles used full court pressure and raced down the court for quick scores to jump out to a 19-4 first quarter lead and were never threatened. All of Coach Robert Bryant’s team members saw action on the court and only three of them did not get into the scoring column.
Seniors Gavin Sloan and Cameron Johnson led the offensive attack for the Eagles with 24 and 20 points respectively. Sloan and Johnson dominated in the paint when they were on the court and Sloan had two chances to slam down some dunks. He missed the first one but made the second one to bring a big roar from the partisan crowd.
Starting point guard Nick Chambless sat on the bench most of the game after missing last week’s game because of a foot injury. He did play some late in the fourth quarter, however, a drilled two long three-pointers. The biggest roar of the night came when freshman Logan Todd swished a long three late in the fourth.
The Eagles will play Saturday night at Stratford Academy in Macon. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
