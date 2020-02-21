The Terrell Academy Lady Eagles (15-9) advanced to the final four of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA) Class AA basketball tournament with a 55-28 victory over Piedmont Academy (15-8) at Stratford Academy in Macon Friday and will now face region rival Southwest Georgia Academy next Friday at Georgia Southwestern in Americus. Southwest Georgia beat Robert Toombs Christian 42-32 in another Elite Eight battle.
The Lady Eagles used an aggressive first half defense to build a big first half lead and were never in serious trouble.
“We were aggressive today,” said Terrell Academy head coach Keith Jones. “We came out and played hard and made some key shots early. I’ve harped all week about not waiting on someone else to do something, but to just do something.”
Early in the second quarter the Lady Eagles built a 22-6 lead before Piedmont got going. Piedmont did rally back at the end of the quarter to cut their deficit to just 24-12 at the half. The Lady Cougars scored the first basket in the third and closed the gap to 10, but Terrell’s Laiken Daniel followed that with a three to put the Lady Eagles up by 13 and the Lady Cougars never got closer. In fact, Daniel hit another three in the fourth that put Terrell up by 21 at 44-23 and then held off the Lady Cougars for the big win.
“We played much better today,” Jones said. “Maybe we have our bad game out of the way. We didn’t play very well last week against Gatewood.”
Sierra Brogdon led the scoring for the Lady Eagles with 13 and Emma Jackson followed with 12. Daniel and Lindsey Torbert each added eight for the winners.
The final four for the GISA will begin Thursday at Georgia Southwestern in Americus, but the boys teams will play Thursday and the girls teams will play Friday. The finals will be held Saturday. Terrell Academy and Southwest Georgia will play at 3 p.m. Friday. The two teams have already played three times this season. Southwest Georgia won the first game and Terrell Academy won the last two, including a 41-37 decision in the semi-finals of the region tournament. Now they will play in the semi-finals of the state tournament.
Photos coming soon!
