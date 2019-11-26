The Terrell Academy Lady Eagles opened their basketball season Monday night in Dawson edging out Abbeville Christian 34-30 in the TALE Tip-Off Tournament. The Lady Eagles led the entire night, but the scrappy Lady Generals never stopped.
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 15-9 first quarter lead using an aggressive full-court pressure defense and Emma Jackson sank three straight baskets as the Lady Eagles took the lead. The Terrell defense created havoc for the Lady Generals and created a number of turnovers. However, the aggressive defense also landed the Lady Eagles in foul trouble early. Terrell was whistled for more than 10 fouls in the first quarter compared to only one for the Generals. That gave some of the Terrell’s reserves unexpected playing time early in the game.
With the frustration from the foul calls, TA head coach Keith Jones had his team literally stop action in the second quarter. With 3:43 remaining in the first half, point guard Laiken Daniel crossed the half court line and stopped. And held the ball. The Generals didn’t contest Daniel and she stayed there for three minutes and 24 seconds before the Eagles put into play the last shot of the half plan.
The Lady Eagles took a 19-13 lead into the half after senior Lindsay Torbert battled under the basket for three rebounds and finally got a shot to fall in those last few first half seconds.
Terrell never trailed in the game, but the Lady Generals did pull to within a point late in the game before finally taking the win.
Kate Douglas led the Lady Eagles with 11 points and Torbert added nine.
Terrell Academy was scheduled to play Glenwood Tuesday night in the Tip-off tournament and then open the regular season on December 3 at Brookwood in Thomasville.
A photo gallery from Monday's game will be on albanherald.com soon.