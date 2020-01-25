The Terrell Academy Eagles flew into Camilla Friday night and split games with rival Westwood with the boys taking an 80-51 win over the Wildcats, while Westwood’s Lady Cats took a 62-41 win in the first game.
The boys’ game started slowly as both teams missed shots the first four times down the court, but the Eagles got on the board first when Cameron Jones broke free all alone under the basket for an easy layup. The Eagles were up 8-0 with 3:54 to play in the first quarter when Westwood head coach Gordy Gruhl called a time out to try and rally his young team.
Westwood’s Max Waters drove to the basket for two points to get the Wildcats on the board, but Gruhl called time out again moments later when the Eagles had pushed their lead to 14-2. Jones hit a long three for the Eagles just before the end of the quarter to give Terrell Academy a 21-6 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter was a little better for the Wildcats and Waters drilled a three to close the gap to only 11 points with 3:10 remaining in the half, but the Eagles were still working too and led 39-25. Terrell’s Jones pumped in 12 more third quarter as the Eagles poured in 23 third quarter points and held Westwood to 15 to stretch the lead to 62-40.
“It was a great team win,” said Terrell Academy head coach Robert Bryant. “We distributed the ball really well and we hit the open shots.”
The two Camerons led the Eagles. Cameron Jones poured in a game high 26 points and Cameron Johnson followed with 16. Terrell Academy is now 12-4 on the year and 4-1 in the region.
The Wildcats were led by Slater Stringer with 14 points, Waters followed with nine and Tripp Cooper added eight. The Wildcats were playing without injured post-player Fletcher Sheffield. Westwood is now 5-9 on the year and 2-3 in the region.
The Lady Cats and Lady Eagles were locked in a tight game midway through the second quarter when the Lady Cats went on a 7-0 run before Terrell’s Emma Jackson hit back to back baskets to end the Lady Cats’ run. Westwood led by nine late in the half when Brianna Thompson drove through the Lady Eagles’ defense and put two into the basket.
Terrell’s Kate Douglas swished a three from the corner to close the gap to 29-23, but the Lady Cats would go on to outscore the Lady Eagles 9-4 to close the quarter with a 38-27 lead with another basket from Thompson, a basket from Catlin Santiago and a three from De’Ericka Harris. The second half didn’t give the Lady Eagles the opportunity for a comeback as the Lady Cats won for the 15th time this season.
“We started the game on fire,” said Westwood Lady Cats’ coach Derrick Harris. “The defense has picked up, the girls are playing hard and having fun. That’s what it is going to take. We are playing together,” the coach said. “We haven’t arrived yet, but we are on the way, we just need a couple of more adjustments. Tonight was a great win!”
Four Lady Cats put up double figures in the game, led by Harris with 19 points. She hit five threes for Westwood. Thompson followed with 15 points, Santiago added 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds while Destiny Harris put in 10. The Lady Cats are 15-3 on the year.
The Lady Eagles fell to 9-7. Individual scoring information was not available for the Lady Eagles.
Westwood will travel to Valdosta to take on Valwood Tuesday night while Terrell Academy will travel to Damascus to take on Southwest Georgia.
