Terrell Academy's Quindon Wright (32) pulls in a pass over two Southland defenders during the third quarter of Monday night's game in Dawson.

 Joe Whitfield

DAWSON — A standing-room-only crowd poured into Terrell Academy Stadium for Monday Night Football and the large home crowd went home happy as the Eagles picked up a big win over Southland 42-6.

The game had been scheduled for last Friday, but the threat of Hurricane Ian moved the game to Monday night. Now the Eagles have to rest up and prepare for Georgia Christian in Valdosta on Friday night.

