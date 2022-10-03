DAWSON — A standing-room-only crowd poured into Terrell Academy Stadium for Monday Night Football and the large home crowd went home happy as the Eagles picked up a big win over Southland 42-6.
The game had been scheduled for last Friday, but the threat of Hurricane Ian moved the game to Monday night. Now the Eagles have to rest up and prepare for Georgia Christian in Valdosta on Friday night.
The Eagles scored the first time they had the ball on a 39-yard pass play from quarterback William Massey to Jamison Lincey, but that touchdown came after a holding penalty negated a touchdown from Quintard Wright. The Eagles scored again on their second possession, this time on a three-yard run by Wright, but again that TD came after another touchdown had been called back.
The Eagles led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and drove down the field again at the beginning of the second quarter. It looked as though the Eagles had scored but another penalty called the play back. The Eagles then got back down to the two-yard line and had third and goal at the two but lost the ball on a fumble. Just before the half, the Eagles tried a field goal that was partially blocked.
Dozier Swain got the Eagles into the end zone again in the third quarter when he intercepted a Southland pass and raced past everyone for a pick-six.
Mills Haynes got the Eagles moving on the next possession with three runs to get the Eagles into Southland territory. A pass from Massey to Quindon Wright had the Eagles at the three, but another penalty pushed the Eagles back to the eight. Quintard Wright then carried would-be tacklers with him into the end zone for another touchdown.
Each team added a fourth-quarter touchdown to close out the scoring.
The win improves the Eagles' record to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the region. Southland falls to 3-3 on the year and 0-1 in the region.
Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.