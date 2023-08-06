Terrell Academy Softball

The Terrell Academy Lade Eagles will host Fullington in Dawson Monday at 4 p.m. They will play Worth County in Sylvester next Monday.

 Sandra DeBary

DAWSON — The Terrell Academy Lady Eagles (1-2) wasted no time jumping into the softball season and will host Fullington Academy (1-1) Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. on their home field in Dawson.

The two teams opened the season against each other last week with Fullington taking a 7-3 win in the opener.

