While other schools in the state softball playoffs such as Lee County and Westood postponed games because of expected weather issues, the Lady Eagles of Terrell Academy traveled to Sandersville to face Brentwood in the first round of the GISA playoffs.
Brentwood took game one 13-5. Allie DeBary and Emilee Moore each pitched two innings for the Lady Eagles. Sierra Brogdon was 2 for 2 at the plate with a walk. She knocked in two runs and stole home for another Terrell Academy run.
In game two, Brogdon moved from behind the plate as catcher to the mound and pitched her first game this season. Brogdon pitched a complete game, seven innings and gave up only one unearned run and for hits as the Lady Eagles knocked off Brentwood 3-1 to force a third game to be played Thursday in Sandersville.
Head Coach Robbie Brogdon pointed to great defense behind Sierra Brogdon to secure the win. He said Emily Sosbee made three highlight type plays at the third base and Bailey Harvey did an incredible job behind the plate catching. He also pointed out that Gaila Price stole her 21st base of the season and scored a crucial run for the second game win.