TerrellWins

The Terrell Academy Eagles greet Kade Mulliford (7) as he gets to home plate after hitting a two run homer in game two of Monday's playoff double header. The Eagles hit three home runs in the two games. Quindon Wright hit one in game one and David Kile hit one in the seventh inning of game two.

 Joe Whitfield

DAWSON - Just a couple of weeks ago the defending state champion Terrell Academy Eagles were 4-10 on the season and things really didn't seem too promising this spring. 

But the Eagles look like a different team these days and earned a little piece of payback Monday by sweeping the Deerfield-Windsor Knights in a playoff doubleheader by big margins - 14-4 and 13-3. The wins send TA to the next round of the GIAA playoffs and eliminate the Knights.  It is the seventh and eighth win in a row for the Eagles.  Deerfield-Windsor had beaten the Eagles twice this season and the Knights also eliminated the Eagles from the football and boys basketball playoffs. So Monday's wins had to feel good for the Eagles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports