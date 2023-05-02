The Terrell Academy Eagles greet Kade Mulliford (7) as he gets to home plate after hitting a two run homer in game two of Monday's playoff double header. The Eagles hit three home runs in the two games. Quindon Wright hit one in game one and David Kile hit one in the seventh inning of game two.
DAWSON - Just a couple of weeks ago the defending state champion Terrell Academy Eagles were 4-10 on the season and things really didn't seem too promising this spring.
But the Eagles look like a different team these days and earned a little piece of payback Monday by sweeping the Deerfield-Windsor Knights in a playoff doubleheader by big margins - 14-4 and 13-3. The wins send TA to the next round of the GIAA playoffs and eliminate the Knights. It is the seventh and eighth win in a row for the Eagles. Deerfield-Windsor had beaten the Eagles twice this season and the Knights also eliminated the Eagles from the football and boys basketball playoffs. So Monday's wins had to feel good for the Eagles.
Terrell Academy is now 12-10 on the year and Head Coach Ashley Walker is liking what he sees.
"We didn’t have an identity earlier in the season and we tried to live and thrive off of last year’s success," said Walker. "We struggled earlier because we had some things that we had to change mentally about ourselves. We were being selfish in different parts of the game and not playing Terrell Academy baseball," the coach continued.
"The reason why we are playing better now is because we have gained our own identity that’s unique to us. The guys have started to play for each other and not themselves, that’s the biggest difference," he added.
Daylor Drawdy hit a three-run homer and Quindon Wright hit a two-run homer in the third inning of the first game as the Eagles built a 6-0 lead. They stretched the lead in the fourth with five more runs with three singles, four walks and a hit batsman.
Altogether the Eagles smacked 13 hits and took advantage of 12 Deerfield-Windsor walks. Drawdy, Wright, Gavin Lacey and David Kils led the hitting with two hits each.
Down 11-0 in the fifth, the Knights put four runs on the board with a bases-loaded two-out double by Chewy Willis. Clark walked to start the inning and Luke Daniel followed with a single to left. Parks Cohen was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Grayson Spears walked to score one run and leave the bases loaded. Thomas Ray hit a fly ball to center but the runner stayed at third and then Davis Coleman hit into a fielder's choice where Daniel was tagged out at the plate. Willis then smacked a long fly ball to center that scored three more runs for the Knights.
Wright took the win on the mound for the Eagles after pitching four innings and allowing three hits and three runs. He walked two and struck out nine. Lacey pitched the final two innings and gave up one hit and one run. He walked two and struck out one.
Landon Misamore took the loss for the Knights, allowing six runs on eight hits in two and two-thirds innings. He walked four and struck out three. Spears and Clark pitched in relief.
Coleman belted a fly ball to right in the first inning of game two to give the Knights an early 1-0 lead and Parks Cohen lined a double to center field in the second inning to knock in the second run for a 2-0 DWS lead.
The Eagles responded in the third inning when Gavin Lacey led off with a double, stole third, and went home on a sacrifice fly to center by Drawdy. With one runner still on, Kade Mulliford followed with a home run over the right field fence to give Terrell a 3-2 lead. The Eagles added another run in the fourth and three more in the sixth. Terrell Academy put the game away for good in the seventh with six more runs, including a two-run homer over the left field fence by David Kile.
Trevor Shipley took the win on the mound for the Eagles. He pitched six innings and allowed six hits and three earned runs. He walked three and struck out four. Lacey pitched the final inning. He didn't allow any runs but gave up two hits. He struck out one.
Thomas Ray took the loss on the mound for the Knights. He pitched five innings and gave up seven hits and four earned runs. He walked two and struck out four. Chewy Willis and Luke Daniel each pitched an inning in relief.
The Eagles will head to Americus for round two Friday to take on Southland Academy (13-8). The Eagles and the Raiders have played twice this season and split the two games. The Raiders were the last team to beat Terrell Academy.