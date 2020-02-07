The Terrell Academy Eagles (15-5) and Lady Eagles (12-8) swept games from region rival Westwood Friday night in Dawson to end the regular season and create ties at the top of the region for both boys and girls. The Eagles beat Westwood 50-39 to tie with Southwest Georgia with identical 6-2 region records. The Lady Eagles beat defending state champion Westwood 47-45 to create a three-way tie for the girls with Westwood and Southwest Georgia – all with 6-2 records. Southwest Georgia will take the top seed in the region tournament for the boys because the Warriors have beaten the Eagles twice this season. The girls’ seeds will be determined by a coin toss before next week.
The Eagles broke open a tight game in the third quarter by outscoring the Wildcats 13-5 during the first four minutes of the quarter. The Eagles had led at the half 23-17 but the Eagles opened the second half with a tight full court press that gave Terrell quick and easy points, including three straight baskets from Cameron Johnson.
Westwood head coach Gordy Gruhl called time twice during the run to try and settle down his players and help get past the press, but the Wildcats could never get back in their early groove.
Early on the Wildcats led by getting the ball inside to Fletcher Sheffield who scored the first seven points of the game and gave Westwood a 12-9 lead at the end of the first.
Johnson led the Eagles with 13 points, Cameron Jones scored nine and Ross West added eight to lead the Eagles.
Sheffield led the Wildcats with 19 points and Max Waters added 14.
In the girl’s game Kate Douglas and Sierra Brogdon each scored 16 points to lead the Lady Eagles to the two-point victory. Brianna Thompson led Westwood with 17.
“We just couldn’t get the shots to drop tonight,” said Westwood coach Derrick Harris. “Terrell played a good game and we just fell short. But we will be ready for next week.”
“We played with a lot of heart tonight,” said Terrell Academy coach Keith Jones. “It was a physical game for both teams, but we held on at the end to win.”
Both schools will compete in the GISA Region 3-AA tournament next week in Macon at Windsor Academy.
