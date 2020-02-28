It wasn’t senior day, but Terrell Academy’s seniors and Westwood’s seniors led their teams to wins in the semi-final round of the GISA state basketball playoffs Friday afternoon to set up a rematch between TAE and Westwood in the state championship game. The two teams played for the title a year ago with Westwood claiming their second in a row. No, the Lady Cats will have to come up with another win over their arch-rival if they are going to take home a third straight state championship. Saturday’s rematch at Georgia Southwestern is set for 3:20 p.m.
"We need to stay focused on the fundamentals of the game," said Terrell Academy head coach Keith Jones. "My girls have earned the right to be here. We just need to stay level headed and do what got us here."
In the first game Friday, Terrell Academy seniors Lindsey Torbert, Kate Douglas, and Sierra Brogdon led the team to a 52-40 win over Southwest Georgia. In that game that followed, Westwood seniors Brianna Thompson and Caitlin Foister led the team to a late breakaway from a tight game to win going away, 67-53.
The Lady Eagles of Terrell Academy (16-9) hit their first three baskets to take a quick 7-0 lead and never trailed, even though Southwest Georgia (17-12) did get really close. Douglas drilled a three-pointer to start the game, Brodgon followed with a steal and layup and Torbert hit a basket on the next trip to stun the Lady Warriors in the opening minutes.
The Lady Warrior did bounce back, however, and closed to within three in the second quarter at 18-15. Laiken Daniel swished a long three to put the Lady Eagles back up by six and they went on to build a 30-19 lead when Torbert hit two free throws with 18 seconds left in the half. However, SGA’s Laurel Wilkerson nailed a long three before the buzzer to put the half time score at 30-22.
The Lady Warriors closed to within three again in the second half when Kamryn Carver swished a three to put the score at 32-29 with four minutes left in the third quarter. But that was as close as the Lady Warriors could get. Terrell led 40-32 at the start of the fourth and when Douglas swished another three with just over four minutes to play, the Lady Eagles were up by 14 – 47-33.
Torbert led the scoring with 16 points – 12 of which came in the first half. Douglas followed with 15 and Brogdon added 12. Carver led the Lady Warriors with 15 points.
In Westwood’s game, Caitlin Foister opened the game with nice three to give Westwood an opening lead, but the Brentwood defense was effective in keeping the Lady Cats from getting into the paint and the long shots wouldn’t fall so Brentwood eventually tied the game at 21 and then took a 28-26 lead into the half with their post player, Peyton Prince, banked in to points at the buzzer.
In the second half the Lady Cats used a new strategy as Brianna Thompson would drive into the lane and then as the defense closed around her she would dish the ball off to Emilee Childress or Sarah Sheffield. Add that change and a uptick in defensive pressure and the Lady Cats semmed to find their groove. Leading only 41-40 at the end of the third, Westwood’s DeEricka Harris swished a three to open the fourth and then stole the ball and raced for a layup for two more to put Westwood ahead 46-40. From there, things got worse for Brentwood as the intense full-court press finally started to cause issues for Brentwood and the Lady Cats began slowly, but surely, pulling away.
Another three by Foister gave Westwood a 10-point lead with under three minutes to play and Brentwood called time to get their two star players back on the court. Both Prince and point guard Shelby Daniel were on the bench with four fouls. But by then, Westwood had the momentum and hough Brentwood hit a couple of threes, the Lady Cats would answer with points each time.
Thompson led the Lady Cats with 23 points and Foister followed with 21.
Prince led the Lady Eagles with 17.
