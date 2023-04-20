Terrell Academy wins big over Miller County

Terrell Academy second baseman Daylor Drawdy tags out Miller County's JP Powell on a stolen base attempt during the third inning of Thursday's game. Powell hit a line drive single to center and tried to steal on the second pitch but Terrell Academy catcher Gavin Lacey threw a perfect strike to get Powell out.
DAWSON - Terrell County's David Kile hit two home runs and allowed just four hits as the Eagles needed just three innings to win a 17-2 win over the Mitchell County Pirates.
The Pirates jumped on Kile in the first inning when freshman first baseman Thomas Cook hit a two-run homer to give the Pirates a 2-0 lead with just the third batter to come to the plate.
The Eagles responded in the bottom of the first when Gavin Lacey started the inning with a walk and Kile followed with a shot over the left field fence to tie the game 2-2.
Daylor Drawdy followed with a triple to right and then scored on a fielder's choice grounder hit by Kade Mulliford.
The Eagles added three runs in the second on four singles, a batter hit by a pitch, and an error. Lacey, Kile, Dozier Swain, and Mulliford all singled in the inning.
The Pirates brought in a new pitcher to begin the third inning and the Eagles bats enjoyed it. Eleven batters went to the plate before the Pirates were able to record one out.
John Mark Irvin singled, Harrison Dozier singled, Lacey singled again and batted in one run before Kile smacked another home run over the left field fence to make the score 11-2.
Drawdy singled to right before Swain was hit by a pitch. Mulliford knocked in a run with a single to right and then Austin singled to center. Quindon Wright was then hit by a pitch and then a Miller County error allowed another run to score to make it 14-2.
Dozier singled again to knock in another run and Lacey followed with a sacrifice fly to center to score Wright and finally get one out in the inning. Jack Douglas followed with a walk and Drawdy singled to right to score another run and end the game.
The win is Terrell Academy's third in a row. The Eagles will play in Camilla Monday at Westwood and close the regular season Wednesday at home against Citizens Christian.