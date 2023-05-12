BELLEVILLE, Ga. - The Terrell Academy Eagles won their 11th game in their last twelve Friday evening at Pinewood Christian Academy near Claxton with only two hits. They defeated Pinewood 2-1.
Games two and three of the series were set to begin Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Pinewood Christian. The winner of the series will advance to the GIAA Class AAA state championship. The Eagles won the AA championship last year. Pinewood Christian won the AAA championship in 2021.
Pinewood Christian pitcher J. Lewis looked really tough early as he struck out five of the first six batters, but in the third inning, he hit Harrison Dozier then walked two batters before Dozier raced home on a wild pitch to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.
After the Patriots tied the game in the fifth, the Eagles scored their second run when Dozier signed home Quindown Wright who got on base after being hit by a pitch.
Kade Mullford had the only other Terrell Academy hit.
The Eagles didn't need a lot of hits with strong pitching from Dozier Swain and Gavin Lacey. Swain started the game on the mound and pitched three and two-thirds innings. He allowed three hits but no runs. He walked three and struck out five. Lacey pitched three and one-third innings. He allowed two hits and one earned run. He walked four and struck out three.
Pitching for the Patriots, Lewis struck out 12 Eagle batters but he walked six and hit three batters.