6441dad8e86f6.image.jpg

BELLEVILLE, Ga. - The Terrell Academy Eagles won their 11th game in their last twelve Friday evening at Pinewood Christian Academy near Claxton with only two hits. They defeated Pinewood 2-1.

Games two and three of the series were set to begin Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Pinewood Christian. The winner of the series will advance to the GIAA Class AAA state championship. The Eagles won the AA championship last year. Pinewood Christian won the AAA championship in 2021.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Sports