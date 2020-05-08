Terrell Academy senior Sierra Brogdon has received prestigious the Morris C. Johnson GISA Academic Award.
Student-athletes who receive the honor must meet criteria that includes ranking in the top 10 percent or top 10 academically in his or her class, have a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher, have an SAT score of 1,800 or higher and letter twice in a GISA-sanctioned sport.
Brogdon, who has signed a letter of intent to play softball for Newberry College (S.C.), was a four-sport star at Terrell Academy, where she was on the softball, basketball, soccer and track and field teams. At Newberry, she will focus on softball and intends to major in pre-med.
During her senior season, Brogdon hit .564 with 10 doubles, five triples, three home runs, 21 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. She earned all-state honors in softball three years, and all-state in basketball two years.
Brogdon was also chosen as Star Student, Rising Star and president of the Honor Society at her school. She was also in the state literary competition twice.
(0) comments
