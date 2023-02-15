Terrell County basketball eliminated from region tournament

Terrell County's Shaheed Huckaby (23) shoots for two over Early County's Charles Williams (10) during Wednesday's region tournament game at Albany State University West.

ALBANY - Terrell County's basketball season is over after a tough shooting day for both the Greenwave and the Lady Greenwave Wednesday at Albany State West. Both Terrell County teams were eliminated from the Region 1-A basketball tournament.

The Terrell County teams had both shown great improvement recently, but Wednesday the shots would not fall for the teams from Dawson. The Greenwave fell to Early County 53-50 and the Lady Greenwave fell to Calhoun County 35-25.

