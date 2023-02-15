Terrell County basketball eliminated from region tournament

ALBANY - Terrell County's basketball season is over after a tough shooting day for both the Greenwave and the Lady Greenwave Wednesday at Albany State West. Both Terrell County teams were eliminated from the Region 1-A basketball tournament.
The Terrell County teams had both shown great improvement recently, but Wednesday the shots would not fall for the teams from Dawson. The Greenwave fell to Early County 53-50 and the Lady Greenwave fell to Calhoun County 35-25.
The Early County boys jumped out to a quick 16-5 lead behind a full-court trapping defense that created a couple of turnovers that led to quick baskets but the Greenwave did get through the traps quickly. But the threes wouldn't fall, the free throws bounced off and even some of the shots underneath the basket would not drop in for the Greenwave. Early led 30-21 at the half but in the second half there was a strong momentum change. Terrell County took over. With double-team and triple-team traps the Greenwave stole the ball repeatedly and slowly whittled away at the Early County lead. The Greenwave got their first lead of the game with 1:23 remaining in the third quarter when Shaheed Huckaby swished two free throws.
However, the lead didn't last long. Early County found another gear and picked up their pace on both offense and defense. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats had moved out to a 10-point lead of 51-41 and still led 51-43 with less than a minute to play in the game. The Greenwave did not quit and Huckaby hit a basket with 14 seconds left in the game to close the gap to one point - 51-50. Terrell County fouled to put Early County on the free-throw line and Early's Jabril Lindsey missed the free throw. However, the Bobcats got the rebound and the Greenwave had to foul again. This time, Early's Bryce Green calmly swished both of the free throws to put the final at 53-50.
Charles Williams led Early County with 20 points, Lindsey scored 13 and KeMarion Pugh added 10. Kahari Bogan led Terrell County with 15 points, Huckaby put in 14, Keavontae Anderson each scored 11, and Miles Ryles added nine.
The Lady Greenwave got off to a slow start as well. Again, the ball just would not drop into the hoop and the Lady Cougars of Calhoun County built a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and never trailed.
The Early County boys will now face Mitchell County and the Calhoun County girls will take on Early County in the semi-finals.