Terrell County’s Recardo Simmons hit two crucial fourth quarter threes, hit another two-point basket and sank two fourth quarter free throws to help the Terrell County Greenwave beat defending state champion and arch-rival Calhoun County 67-61 Saturday night to win the Region 1-A championship in front of a packed house at Albany State West. Calhoun County had beaten the Greenwave just one week earlier in Dawson 66-60.
Both teams played fast and physical Saturday night, but Terrell County dominated the paint most all night. The Greenwave had trouble putting the ball into the basket early on, but continued to lead because they were able to pull down rebound after rebound and have chances to put the ball back into the hoop.
The Greenwave defense seemed to stop just about everyone on Calhoun’s team in the first half except Tykevious Curry. It was Curry who kept the Cougars close in the first half as the Terrell defense smothered Jahmad Wiley and Dejaun Enocher.
With 6:44 remaining in the first half, Terrell’s Demarion Lattimore stole the ball and put the ball into the hoop to give Terrell a 22-12 advantage. Calhoun County coach Marcus Shaw called time to slow the rally and let his players breathe. Two minutes later the Cougars back within five after Curry dished the ball to Jakorian Lockhart underneath the basket for two points.
The players from both teams were playing all out at break-neck speed. At one point in the second quarter, Terrell’s Kentravion Grier was laying on the floor under the basket on one end of the floor while Calhoun County’s Montez Smith was laying on the floor under the other basket after going up for a layup and being fouled. That’s how quick these players moved.
The Greenwave led 30-26 at the half and just more than a minute into the third quarter, Calhoun’s Tykevious Curry was injured. The Greenwave was up 33-29 at that point and moments later the Greenwave had pulled out to 40-32 lead.
The Cougars regrouped and Jahmad Wiley and Dejaun Enocher took over the defense and Calhoun’s offense. Terrell led 42-38 at the end of the quarter only because Terrell’s Jadarious Robinson stole an inbounds pass at the very end of the quarter and put the ball into the basket.
Enocher opened the fourth with a long three to close the gap to 42-41 and the momentum seemed to swing to the Cougars. That’s when Terrell’s Simmons hit his first three and the Greenwave kept rolling. The Cougars battled but the tide never turned back in their favor after Simmons scored again.
Four Terrell players made into double figures led by Simmons and Kentravion Grief with 15 each. Keborian Stephens added 11 while Shontavion Bowens put in 10.
Individual scoring totals for the Cougars was not available. Calhoun County coach Marcus Shaw said late Saturday night that he was not sure yet on how serious Curry's injury is.
A photo gallery from the game will be on albanyherald.com
