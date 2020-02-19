The third-ranked Terrell County Greenwave (24-2) got a fight from Drew Charter School (18-9) Wednesday night in Dawson, but the Greenwave rolled past the Eagles 60-51 and will now host the winner of Georgia Military and Dooly County who play Thursday night.
The Greenwave started off on fire. The intense full court pressure and the speed of the Greenwave defense surprised the Eagles of Drew Charter School and Jamarkeis Allen put four points in the basket for Terrell County before the Eagles knew what hit them. But Drew Charter did not fold. They worked to figure out the press and slowly got acclimated to the speed of Terrell County and got back into the game.
The Greenwave led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter and though the Eagles pulled to within three at one point in the second, Terrell held a 30-23 advantage at the half. In the third quarter, however, everything changed. Drew’s JaQuez Thornton and Jakobe Strozier drilled back to back threes to open the third quarter and closed the gap to 30-29. Thornton hit another three a few minutes later to give the Eagles their first lead of the night 39-37 with 3:13 remaining in the third quarter. Terrell County head coach John Davis called time out to slow the momentum and give his players a chance to breathe and regroup. The Greenwave fought back and Shontavion Bowens hit a basket to put Terrell ahead 40-39 with 28 seconds remaining in the quarter. But Thornton drove through the Greenwave defense and laid in two points just before the buzzer to give the Eagles a 41-40 lead heading into the final quarter.
It looked like the Greenwave had regained control when Kentravion Grier grabbed rebounds and hit back to back shots to put Terrell up 48-42, but again the Eagles came roaring back to tie the game at 48 before the Eagles were whistled for an intentional foul on Bowens. Bowens hit one of those free throws to give the Greewave the lead for good and Terrell was up by five a few seconds later when Keborian Stephens swished a long three and broke the spirit of the Eagles. Grier slammed home a dunk at the buzzer just to put an exclamation point on the win as the Greenwave rolls into the Elite Eight.
Grier led the scoring for the Greenwave with 16 points, followed by Bowens and Allen who each scored 13. Stephens finished the night with nine. Thornton led the Eagles with 15 and Stozier followed with 14.
