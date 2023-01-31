Terrell County Greenwave sweeps Mitchell County - knocks off No.4-ranked Eagles

Terrell County's Kahari Bogan (11) goes up for a basket against Mitchell County's Andrew Haynes (10) and Zilon Hawkins during Tuesday night's game in Dawson.

 Joe Whitfield

DAWSON - It wasn't pretty but the Terrell County Greenwave knocked off No. 4-ranked Mitchell County Tuesday night with a stingy defense and some timely rebounding by a 43-38 final. The Lady Greenwave also held on for a 49-45 win as the teams near the end of the regular season and are looking toward the region tournament.

The game was a defensive battle and neither team had much luck with three-point shots Tuesday night, but Terrell County also kept the high-flying Eagles out of the lane. The Greenwave defense knocked the ball away repeatedly as the Eagles tried to throw the ball into the lane or drive toward the basket. Mitchell County's defense was just about as successful but what gave the Greenwave the edge were rebounds and late baskets on putbacks by Tre'Cori Green and Shaheed Huckaby. The Greenwave scored 11 points in the final quarter and nine of them came from Green and Huckaby.

