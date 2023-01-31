Terrell County Greenwave sweeps Mitchell County - knocks off No.4-ranked Eagles

DAWSON - It wasn't pretty but the Terrell County Greenwave knocked off No. 4-ranked Mitchell County Tuesday night with a stingy defense and some timely rebounding by a 43-38 final. The Lady Greenwave also held on for a 49-45 win as the teams near the end of the regular season and are looking toward the region tournament.
The game was a defensive battle and neither team had much luck with three-point shots Tuesday night, but Terrell County also kept the high-flying Eagles out of the lane. The Greenwave defense knocked the ball away repeatedly as the Eagles tried to throw the ball into the lane or drive toward the basket. Mitchell County's defense was just about as successful but what gave the Greenwave the edge were rebounds and late baskets on putbacks by Tre'Cori Green and Shaheed Huckaby. The Greenwave scored 11 points in the final quarter and nine of them came from Green and Huckaby.
Mitchell County led 34-32 at the end of the third quarter and the Eagles scored first in the fourth with a steal and slam dunk from Jaquavian Williams. After that, Terrell County went on a 9-2 run that gave the Greenwave a 41-38 after Green put in two points, was fouled, and swished the free throw. That was with 4:04 remaining in the game and neither team hit a basket after that. The other two points were on free throws by Huckaby.
The Greenwave was led by Huckaby with 16 points, Keavonte Anderson put in 11 points and Green added 10.
Andrew Haynes led Mitchell County with 15 points and Williams followed with 10.
The win improves the Greenwave record to 12-10, 8-3 with two games remaining on the schedule before the region tournament. They will play at Randolph-Clay on Friday night and then at Westover on Saturday night.
The Eagles dropped to 20-3, 9-0, and will host Miller County Friday night and then host Quitman County the following Friday night.
The girl's game was just as intense as the boy's contest. The Lady Greenwave built an 18-point lead at halftime, then held on at the last minute for a 49-45 win.
Terrell County's Ciara Harvey came out with a hot hand in the first half scoring 15 first-half points to help Terrell County lead 33-15 at the half. The Lady Eagles picked up the defensive intensity in the third quarter and held the Terrell girls to just four points in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Mitchell County coach Derrick Harris put a full-court press on and upped the intensity even more.The fourth quarter saw Mitchell County sophomore point guard Amira Walters-Smith get the hot hand. She scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, including four threes - the last one which tied the game at 45-45 with 37 seconds left to play.The Lady Eagles had three other attempts at the basket but the shots wouldn't fall and Terrell County's Jamariana Smith and Tadreuna Rogers sealed the win for the Lady Greenwave with late free throws.
Rogers led the Lady Greenwave with 19 points followed by Harvey who finished with 18.
Walters-Smith led the Lady Eagles with 25 points, Amerial Williams scored eight and Fantasi Stewart added seven.
The Lady Greenwave are now 11-12, 10-5 on the season. The Lady Eagles are now 12-11, 11-5.
