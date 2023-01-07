Terrell County takes Monroe to overtime before Tornadoes can win; Monroe girls breeze to 8th straight win

ALBANY — It was not supposed to be this close.
Earlier this season, No. 9-ranked Monroe (10-4) beat Terrell County by 41 points in Dawson but Saturday night it took a game-saving rebound from Jaquan Maddox with 19 seconds remaining in overtime to secure a 62-59 win. The ninth-ranked Lady Tornadoes had no problem with the Lady Greenwave as they posted their eighth straight win by a 67-19 final in the opener of the basketball doubleheader.
Monroe led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter despite two three-pointers from Terrell County junior Keavonte Anderson. The Greenwave opened up a 17-0 run to start the second quarter behind two threes from Onterius Williams and then back-to-back baskets by Kahari Bogan. The last part of the second quarter saw Monroe close the gap to 29-21 at the half. Monroe senior Andrico Jackson swished a long three to start the third quarter but Anderson drained three more threes in the third quarter helping the Greenwave hold a 45-35 advantage heading into the final quarter.
The final quarter saw Monroe increase their intensity under the boards but still had trouble getting shots to fall. One trip down the court the Tornadoes had eight attempts at the basket but none would drop, other than a free throw from Maddox. Later in the quarter the Tornadoes finally got going with a three from Jackson, a three from Lorenzo Still, and an alley-oop slam dunk by Justin Burns that got the fans on their feet and into the game and gave Monroe a 51-49 lead. Another Terrell County three put the Greenwave up 52-51 before Monroe's John Burns swished a three. The Greenwave tied the game and though both teams had late shots the buzzer sounded to end regulation with a 54-54 final.
The Tornadoes scored the first five points of the overtime but Terrell County closed back within one point before the Tornadoes scored again. Terrell had the ball and took a couple of shots at the basket but missed with 19 seconds left and put Maddox on the free-throw line after he pulled down the rebound.
Justin Burns led the scoring with 16 points, Jackson scored 14, and Still added 10 for the winners. Bogan led the Greenwave with 16 points, Anderson's five threes gave him 15 points, and Williams added nine.
The girls game was not nearly as competitive. The Lady Tornadoes started slowly with their own problems putting the ball in the basket, but strong defense led to plenty of opportunities to put the ball in the hoop. Fast-break points from Saniyah Graham and Cierra Lunsford helped Monroe build a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and 39-10 at the half.
Lunsford led the scoring for Monroe with 22 points, Graham scored 19 and AaLiyah Robinson added 17. Tadreuena Rogers led Terrell County with 13 points and Jamena Jones scored six.
Monroe will travel to Cordele Tuesday night and then go to crosstown rival Dougherty Friday night. Terrell County will travel to Region 1-A rival Calhoun County Tuesday night and then be at home next Friday night against Quitman County.