February 3, 1959 is known as the day the music died because Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and “The Big Bopper” J. P. Richardson were killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa, together with pilot Roger Peterson. This past Thursday could be dubbed “Black Thursday” because of the massive stock market crash or because that is when the other sports organizations followed the lead of the NBA and ended or postponed competitive activities.
March is traditionally one of the busiest sports months of the year, with month-long basketball tournaments, the high school baseball games and track meets, golf tournaments and tennis matches, not to mention NASCAR, PGA and the beginning of the major league baseball season.
All of that has gone away. There will be no thrill of victory or agony of defeat any time soon.
Saturday should have been a busy day on the Albany sports scene – the Albany State Golden Rams were to host a double header with conference champion Spring Hill, the high school basketball All-Star weekend with games from elementary through high school was planned, it would have been opening day for the Albany Little League teams and Deerfield-Windsor was scheduled to host five girls and five boys tennis teams. March Madness has turned into March Sadness. Instead, the ASU campus was much more like a ghost town.
Albany State announced late Thursday afternoon that all spring sports were canceled and students would be asked to leave campus by 5 p.m. Friday. That same day the Georgia High School Association recommended that schools suspend sports activities for the remainder of March and Friday the Georgia Independent School Association followed suit.
The outbreak of the coronavirus has done something that World Wars and other pandemic diseases never had the power to do: stop sports in America. Sure, some were postponed or delayed, but not stopped like this.
The Albany area decisions came after the NBA suspended its season. Major League Baseball ended spring training and postponed the season. Major League Soccer suspended the season. NASCAR canceled the big weekend in Atlanta. The PGA canceled the Players Tournament and postponed the Masters. The NCAA canceled the national basketball championship tournament, the SEC canceled all winter and spring sports and championships.
The Albany State Golden Rams were set to play in Atlanta’s Truist Park – home of the Braves – in a couple of weeks. That plan is gone. Albany was set to host the SIAC baseball championship and the SIAC softball championship later this spring, but no teams or fans will be coming.
The NCAA announced Friday that Division l student-athletes who lost their seasons of competition because of the coronavirus will get an additional year to compete. It did not specify that Division II would get the same opportunity.
The GHSA and GISA decisions did not end competition like NCAA announcements, so hopefully, there will be activity on the competition fields later this spring.
