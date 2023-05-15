The Hook's first baseman Banks Huggins concentrates on catching a throw to record an out at first base in the championship game for nine and ten-year-old ALB Hook vs. the Rockies. The ALB Minor's Championship game ended prematurely Monday evening when lightning popped and the rains came down. The Rockies and the Hook were deadlocked 10-10 in the sixth inning. The Hook had the bases loaded with two outs when lightning struck. The two teams are scheduled to resume play Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Hook vs. the Rockies for the ALB Championship
