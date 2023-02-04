The night the lights went out at Monroe? Dougherty boys win big

Dougherty's Jawuan Jinks, Jr. (1) slams home two points during Friday night's 70-50 win over Monroe. The Trojans are now 8-0 in the region and will likely earn the top seed in the upcoming region tournament.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The night the lights went out at Monroe. Literally. No, the season is not over but Monroe's chances of taking the top seed into the region tournament are not good. It was only a brief moment during the game, but apparently, a fan standing along the wall leaned against the light switch and the sold-out crowd was in the dark briefly. That might have been a fitting metaphor for the Tornadoes' chances to win the top seed in the coming region tournament. Those chances are slim to none now after the Dougherty Trojans blew out their crosstown rivals 70-50 Friday night and currently hold a two-game lead in the race for the top with only two games left to play. The Trojans have now won five straight and have won eight out of their last ten games. Now ranked No. 10 in Class the AAA, Dougherty is 12-10. The No. 6-ranked Golden Tornadoes fell to 17-6.

The game was close early. Heading toward the end of the first quarter the Trojans led 11-9 but Kaleke Singletary-Jinks hit a long three at the buzzer to give Dougherty a 14-9 heading into the second quarter. The Trojans opened the second quarter on fire and before Monroe could score, Dougherty pushed the score to 25-9 - a 14-0 run.  The Tornadoes opened the second half with renewed energy and determination, but Dougherty responded and grew the lead to 21 in the third quarter and was in total control the entire time. The huge crowd began heading toward the parking lot with four minutes left in the game and officials had to pause the game briefly to get fans off the court as they headed toward the exits.

Recommended for you

Tags

More Sports