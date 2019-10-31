Just spend a few minutes chatting with LSU safety JaCoby Stevens and it’s hard not to be impressed.
A former five-star recruit who was once reportedly leaning toward Alabama, Stevens knows his football. Coming from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Stevens said he probably knows more about LSU football than the life-long Louisiana guys and he proved it.
Rattling off specific details about the Tigers last win over the Crimson Tide, he had to think harder about his age at the time. Probably 13, he figured Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.
That’s what makes next Saturday special.
This rivalry was part of the reason Stevens signed with LSU when considering Alabama, Georgia and others.
“When I signed here, I told Coach O, I told coach (Corey) Raymond I wanted to beat Alabama,” Stevens said Wednesday evening. “We have an opportunity to do that. We’re at their place. I feel like we have the personnel to do so and we’re going to come out and give it our best shot.”
That’ll come at 2:30 p.m. CT next Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
There’s a confidence in Baton Rouge unlike in years past even when LSU was a top-10 team with a shot at ending that losing streak that dates back to 2011. Tiger players were candid talking about the expectations for ending that skid next week.
Linebacker Patrick Queen said the team might have been too relaxed going into last year’s top-5 showdown in Tiger Stadium. Now, they’re “more locked in” entering the open week as the No. 1 team in the nation.
Teammate Justin Jefferson made headlines after beating Auburn saying LSU was going to “come for their heads” in reference to Alabama.
“I feel the same way,” Queen said Wednesday. “That’s why you play football. You want to dominate everybody. You want a good competitive game and all eyes are going to be on this game. We just have to go through and do what we’ve got to do and come out with a victory.”
At least one Tiger is taking the Terrell Lewis/next game up approach. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase wasn’t trying to over-hype this No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup.
“I know it’s a big game. It doesn’t mean that much to me,” Chase said. “I treat it like a regular game, to be honest. It’s just the next team up, the most important team.”
A freshman in last year’s 29-0 loss to top-ranked Alabama, Chase was targeted by two passes without a reception.
“Last year’s game was a real blur to me,” Chase said Wednesday. “I know the played Tua (Tagovailoa) most of the game. That’s probably the only thing I really do remember of last year.”
Why a blur?
“Really, how fast the game was going,” he said. “I wasn’t ready at that time. Last year, I was out there and barely knew the play sometimes and I was messing up.”
And that isn’t the case this year. The LSU offense that was in the bottom half of the SEC a year ago is now ranked No. 3 nationally as young receivers like Chase grew into an updated system.
It’s wild when safety/team historian Stevens thinks back on watching LSU’s 2011 win at Alabama. The style was almost prehistoric compared to the wide-open attacks led by Heisman-candidate quarterbacks.
“Back then, it was ground and pound,” Stevens said. “You had your two or three running backs and you handed the ball off 30 or 40 times a game. Then you’d come off and try a big shot play-action. Now, it’s basketball on turf. You’re spreading everyone out into one on ones and your quarterback is just basically the point guard. He’s distributing the ball.”
This 2019 matchup, however, is starting to take on that 2011 feel in terms of scope and ramifications of an early-November showdown in Tuscaloosa.
It’s safe to say LSU won’t be sleep walking into this one.
“We came to LSU to play in big games,” said Queen, the linebacker. “We don’t want to hype it but it is what it is. When we come into the game, we’re going to be full tilt.”