The SIAC, including Albany State, donate to needy

ATLANTA, Ga. (December 28, 2022) - During the holiday season, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) partnered with 100 Black Men of America and First Tee of Metro Atlanta to provide over 500 pairs of shoes to community organizations in need.

Commissioner Holloman has headed this effort intending to continue the league’s give-back initiative to surrounding communities.

