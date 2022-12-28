The SIAC, including Albany State, donate to needy

ATLANTA, Ga. (December 28, 2022) - During the holiday season, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) partnered with 100 Black Men of America and First Tee of Metro Atlanta to provide over 500 pairs of shoes to community organizations in need.
Commissioner Holloman has headed this effort intending to continue the league’s give-back initiative to surrounding communities.
“The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is proud to partner with the 100 Black of America for this significant community service project aimed at providing resources for disadvantaged groups in our institutional footprint,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman. “The SIAC and its member institutions are committed to providing the tools needed to inspire and motivate the next generation of leaders. We believe this partnership with the 100 Black Men of America will allow for a greater impact among youth who benefit from the mentorship of the 100.”
100 Black Men of America is recognized as the nation’s top African American led mentoring organization. It provides unique programs that address local communities’ specific needs by providing the tools to empower their students.
The league, in conjunction with our local member institutions, donated a combination of clothes and shoes to the following 100 Black Men of America chapters:
South Metro Atlanta (Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College)
Birmingham (Miles College)
Albany (Albany State University)
Savannah (Savannah State University)
Montgomery (Tuskegee University)
Louisville (Kentucky State University)
Atlanta (Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College)
Jacksonville (Edward Waters University)
Macon (Fort Valley State University)
Memphis (LeMoyne-Owen College)
Columbia (Benedict College and Allen University)
In addition, the league partnered with Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College to donate golf shoes to the First Tee of Metro Atlanta.
First Tee began in 1997 as a partnership among the LPGA, the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America, the PGA TOUR, and the USGA to make golf affordable and accessible for all kids.