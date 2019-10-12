With a slight October chill in the air that actually made it feel like football season, the Dougherty Trojans heated things up on the field and beat Northside-Columbus 40-17 Friday night at Hugh Mills Stadium to end a 17-game losing streak that spanned portions of three years. The sideline was full of laughter, singing, dancing, high-fives, handshakes and hugs as the clocked ticked down. Even the head coach was doused with an ice water bath by players as the game neared its end.
“These kids have worked really hard,” a soaking wet head coach Johnny Gilbert said after the game. “We have asked a lot from them and they have kept pushing. We’ve been competitive and we’ve been close, but we tend to shoot ourselves in the foot. This time we didn’t.”
The Trojans built a 21-10 lead in the first half behind a strong rushing game led by KJ Turner. Turner racked up 176 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Trojans with one touchdown. But quarterback Justin Moore was equally impressive completing eight of nine passes for 130 yards on the night. Moore also ran for 20 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jonathan Stallworth added 91 yards rushing and a TD as the Trojans rolled up 322 yards rushing on the night.
If the Northside Patriots had an eye on coming back in the second half, the Trojans showed quickly that wasn’t going to happen. The Trojans took the second half kick and started their drive at the 25. Moore went to work with a pass to Lamar Hall and then hit Jacob Stallworth who took the ball inside Patriot territory at the 42. Turner then broke out for a 39-yard run down to the three, before Moore busted through the line for the score two plays later.
The Patriots responded with a 75-yard drive of their own to bring the score back to 27-17, but again the Trojans moved quickly with strong runs from Turner and the Trojans capped the drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Moore to Keimauie Stubbs.
Dougherty added one more touchdown after the defense forced a punt from the Patriots’ own end zone. The Trojans took over at the 34-yard line, but three runs left Dougherty facing a fourth and two. The Trojans went for it on fourth down and Gethyn Ellerson took the ball around the right side for three yards to get the first down at the 23. On the next play, Turner blew past the Patriots and took the ball down to the five before Moore scored on the next play.
The win puts the Dougherty record at 1-5 on the season and moves the Trojans out of the cellar of the Region 1-AAAA standings. Northside owns that spot with an 0-7 mark. Dougherty will travel to Columbus next Friday for another region game against Hardaway. Hardaway did not play Friday night and owns a 3-3 season record.
Get all the local sports news at albanyherald.com. Sign up for our free email newsletter! Click here: https://www.albanyherald.com/newsletters/