FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons (1-2) will face a similar one-two punch when they play the Titans (1-2) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium than they saw Sunday against the Colts.
The Colts relied heavily on running back Marlon Mack and counted on quarterback Jacoby Brissett to make short, quick and accurate passes. That's the same formula that the Titans like to use with running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Marcus Mariota.
The Falcons' defense couldn't get stops twice late in the game in Indianapolis and allowed Mack and Brissett to make plays. Mack broke loose for a 26-yard gain and Brissett found tight end Jack Doyle on a last-ditch third-and-4 for an 11-yard gain to run out the clock.
"Mariota is a guy that has been extremely effective over the years moving the sticks," Falcons linebacker coach Jeff Ulbrich said. "Whether if he's getting first downs with his arms or his legs. They typically win the time of possession because of him."
The Falcons defenders respect Mariota, who's been sacked 17 time this season, the most in the league.
"We definitely have to coordinate our rushes to keep him in the pocket and get him down," Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn said. "He'll take off in a minute. We all have to be on the same page."
The Titans like to run the offense through Henry, either with handoffs or short passes.
"Yeah, all of his big runs, he's on the edge," Clayborn said. "He's hitting the corner, and he's up on the safeties and cornerbacks. He knows how to get outside, and he knows how to get past those guys, too."
Henry has three rushing touchdowns and a 75-yard touchdown reception.
"Derrick is somebody that we have to get going," Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. "We have to find ways to throw him the football. We have to keep him on the move. Be able to run it with him and to help set up some other things."
The Falcons could get a boost if defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (toe injury) can play.
The Falcons have not fared well against AFC teams.
They have dropped the past five games against AFC opponents and are 1-8 over the past three seasons against AFC teams.
The Falcons last win over an AFC opponent was a 25-20 win over the Jets on Oct. 29, 2017.