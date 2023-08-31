Aug 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) advances to third in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrate defeating the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER -- The Braves can spend the next month attempting to prove they are the best home run hitting team baseball has ever seen. But with 30 games still remaining, they can take great pride in having already posted the highest homer total in franchise history.
Orlando Arcia drew the honor of hitting the record-setting 250th homer in the sixth inning of the Braves’ 7-3 win over the Rockies on Wednesday night at Coors Field. As the past couple months elapsed, it was a matter of when, not if, this record would fall.