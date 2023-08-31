DENVER -- The Braves can spend the next month attempting to prove they are the best home run hitting team baseball has ever seen. But with 30 games still remaining, they can take great pride in having already posted the highest homer total in franchise history.

Orlando Arcia drew the honor of hitting the record-setting 250th homer in the sixth inning of the Braves’ 7-3 win over the Rockies on Wednesday night at Coors Field. As the past couple months elapsed, it was a matter of when, not if, this record would fall.

