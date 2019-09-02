ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia junior offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and senior place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship have been awarded Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors following their performances during the Bulldogs’ 30-6 road win over Vanderbilt, according to a league announcement.
Thomas was named Offensive Lineman of the Week while Blankenship was tabbed as Special Teams Player of the Week.
For Blankenship, this marks the third time in his career that he has earned SEC weekly honors while it is the second instance for Thomas. Blankenship received Special Teams Player of the Week recognition following the Bulldogs’ win last season at South Carolina and the Kentucky game in 2016. Thomas shared Offensive Lineman of the Week with Alabama’s Jonah Williams last season following the Kentucky game.
Thomas graded out at 92 percent for the Vanderbilt contest, tallying five knockdowns from his left tackle position. In addition to allowing no sacks of junior quarterback Jake Fromm, Thomas and rest of the offensive line helped the Bulldogs amass 481 total yards, including 325 yards rushing and 149 from junior tailback D’Andre Swift. Thomas’ blocking allowed Fromm time to complete passes to eight different targets during the game.
Blankenship was perfect on the night, converting 3-of-3 on both field goals and extra points. His first field goal in the third quarter came from 50 yards out, improving himself to 4-of-5 from 50 or more yards in his career. He also extended his school record to 157 consecutive PAT makes, moving him to No. 3 on the SEC’s all-time list and within striking distance of second place entering this week.
The No. 3 Bulldogs (1-0, 1-0 SEC) will play host to Murray State (1-0) on Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.